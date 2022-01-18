Arlo Hotels on why Chinatown is a must-visit if you are in NY

Chinatown is one of the best neighborhoods in New York City. It’s got a great atmosphere, and there are always plenty of things to do. In today’s blog post, we at Arlo Hotels share some of the best parts about Chinatown:

The Food: Chinatown is famous for its delicious food. There are tons of restaurants serving up all types of cuisine, from Chinese (of course) to Thai to Japanese. The Shopping: Chinatown is a great place to shop for souvenirs or just for everyday items. There are lots of stores selling everything from clothes to electronics to jewelry. The Culture: Chinatown is home to a large population of Asian immigrants, so it’s a great place to experience Asian culture. There are temples and markets and even a street full of fortune-tellers. The Environment: Chinatown has it all — good food, lovely parks, and lots of outdoor activities. Depending on your preference, you can spend your day in the sun or out of it. There are also festivals going on all year round, with opportunities for everyone to join in. The Transportation: Getting around in Chinatown is a breeze because there’s a subway station right in the neighborhood. It’s also a huge plus that it’s easy to get anywhere you want in New York from there.

Moreover, here are some of the best places to visit in the vicinity of Chinatown NYC as voted by us here at Arlo Hotels:

The Financial District: The Financial District is just south of Chinatown, full of towering skyscrapers and Wall Street. This stretch is a nice place to walk around and take in the sights. SoHo: North of Chinatown is SoHo, known for its trendy art galleries, restaurants, and shops. It’s a great place to wander around and explore. Central Park: Central Park is one of the most famous parks in the world, and it’s just a short walk from Chinatown. There’s constantly something amazing going on in the park, whether it’s ice skating in the winter or concerts in the summer.

While there are so many other great neighborhoods in New York City, Chinatown definitely stands out as one of the best.