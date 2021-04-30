Road Tripping With Your Truck This Summer? Here Are 7 Tips for Optimal Storage

When the open road is calling and your truck is itching for a road trip, it’s time to pack. Use these seven tips to get the most out of your truck cargo space. From a BAKFlip MX4 tonneau cover to specialized truck bed cargo organizers, find out how to pack up all your road trip essentials.

1. Tonneau Cover

The quintessential storage solution, a tonneau cover is a secure and convenient way to cover your belongings in the back of your truck. BAK truck bed covers can lock to prevent theft and give you the flexible room for any items you may need, but a tonneau alone doesn’t give you much organization to optimize your storage space.

2. Truck Tool Box

A tool box offers a great way to separate items in the back of your truck. Instead of tossing everything in the bed and listening to it roll around during your road trip, place fragile items, tools or camping gear in your tool box. Be sure to pick up a tonneau cover that fits around your tool box.

3. Cargo Net

For budget-friendly road tripping, a cargo net is an alternative to a tonneau cover. A net won’t give you much security, but it can be adjusted down tightly to straight in large items. It’s a good alternative if you have weather-resistant packs, tents and a charcoal grill for your road trip, but be prepared to have some rain and sun exposure on your belongings.

4. Tool Box Storage Trays and Bags

Upgrade your organization with trays and bags in your tool box. These handy items further separate your belongings for ease of storage. Use separate bags for everyone to pack their clothes and stow them in the tool box, or organize camping items for easy access on the road.

5. Roof-Top Storage

When your truck bed just isn’t enough to handle all your road trip essentials, add a roof-top storage container on your truck. A soft-sided bag is an affordable option for a few durable items, but a hard-sided storage container offers maximum protection and storage convenience.

6. Roll-Out Organizers

A tonneau cover protects your items from weather and would-be thieves, but it doesn’t do much in terms of organization. Thankfully, you can purchase roll-out organizational shelving designed to fit the dimensions of your truck bed.

These systems transform your truck bed into a rolling set of drawers that are easy to open and close as needed. Separate everyone’s clothing, camping gear and other items.

7. Cab Storage Solutions

Don’t forget about the cab of your truck. Even if your cab is full of passengers, there are several areas where you can place cargo management boxes. Purchase a lock box to secure valuables in your truck cab while you drive. Seat-back organizers allow you to easily secure bug spray, sunscreen and other small items you may need throughout your trip.

Purchase Storage Items for an Unforgettable Road Trip

Prepare for your next road trip the right way with a BAK tonneau cover and other helpful organizational items. Shop online today to check out ratings and reviews on name-brand accessories for your truck.