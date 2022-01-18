8 Reasons Americans Love Classic Cars – Eugene Bernshtam

Americans love classic cars for their unique style. Throughout their history, classic car enthusiasts like Eugene Bernshtam have recognized that each year has unique designs and characteristics. Each decade is defined by a different look – from round fenders to square fins, boxy to smooth curves. Here are eight reasons Americans love their classic cars:

1. Style

It’s no wonder they love their cars so much when almost every year is remembered for a different style:

The 1930s and 1940s were defined by the art deco and retro styles, which included round fenders and smooth lines;

The 1950s brought square shapes, fins, and boxy designs;

The 1960s brought back the retro look with smooth curves;

The 1970s had boxy cars with contrasting colors like black and yellow or white and green;

Fancy, aerodynamic shapes defined the 1980s;

The 1990s brought simple yet bold lines;

2000+ is all about unique designs.

2. Nostalgia

While most classic car owners enjoy their cars for their style, others know that the bulk of classic car fans only do it because of nostalgia. If you dig deep enough into any classic car enthusiast’s past, you’ll find some great memories that revolve around a family road trip or first date. Many may even remember what grade they were in or other memorable events during those eras.

3. Unique Models

While many car manufacturers offer unique models for car enthusiasts, classic cars are the original. Before it was ever cool to own a rare or limited edition model, classic cars were doing it years ago – like the white 1958 Corvette (1 of about 658 produced). Classic car owners love their unique models and showing them to other enthusiasts at events.

4. Handcrafted Cars

Back in the day, you couldn’t just order a car from your local dealer and have it show up a week later with no questions asked. Before mass globalization, cars were handcrafted by car manufacturers who wanted to put their personal touches on each model. Some even had features like bubble domes and shag carpeting – either of which is a car fanatic’s dream come true.

5. Rare Models

Most collectors love their rare models; many only collect the rarest and most unique they can find. From cars that were never sold in the U.S. to a limited number of models produced, it’s these cars that have the most value.

6. Childhood Memories

For many classic car owners, their love of their “ride” started when they were kids in the back seat with their parents. This is why so many classic car enthusiasts have childhood memories of being in the car with their parents whenever they hear a certain song or are reminded of family time together.

7. Craftsmanship

Classic cars were built better than your average model – or at least that’s what classic car enthusiasts think. From heavy duty parts to unique insulation, classic car owners know that their ride is one of a kind and built to last.

8. Time Capsules

Whether they’re valued as a family heirloom or just because it was their first car, classic cars are time capsules that transport owners back to the past. From old smells and familiar sounds to unique design features, many classic car owners feel closer to their favorite vehicle after owning it for a while.