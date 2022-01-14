Going for a Hike? Why You Should Get a Trekking Pole

Did you know that hiking is the fourth most popular outdoor activity in the U.S. and that it lowers your risk of heart disease, strengthens your core, improves your blood pressure, and more?

Most hikers also use a trekking pole for various reasons, so if you’re interested in a hiking staff and want to learn more, keep reading.

Increased Stability

The ground is unpredictable when taking a hike, so using a walking stick can help keep your balance. Regardless of the type of terrain, you are in, from crossing water to narrow ridgelines, a trekking pole allows you to brace yourself and remain steady rather than falling.

Reduced Impact on Lower Body

Lower body pain is a big issue when hiking down a trail. When you go downhill, you can experience pain in your knees and joints. The hiking staff absorbs some of the shocks your joints take and relieves both pressure and pain. Mountain terrain isn’t the only terrain on which hiking sticks are useful; in fact, you can experience joint pain even on level terrain.

Eased Ascents

When hiking uphill, the trekking pole allows your upper body to help out your lower body to ascend. The poles allow you to push off the ground and ease the work of your legs. The poles can also help keep you from hunching over, which allows your lungs to expand fully.

The poles will also prevent your hands from swelling if you are hiking in high elevations. If you are hiking with your arms at your side as your rise in elevation, the circulation in your fingers, hands, and wrists decreases and causes swelling.

Steady Pace

Since the walking stick increases your efficiency and level of comfort, you can establish a steady pace rather than stopping to catch your breath or increase blood flow to your hands. Establishing a consistent rhythm can also increase your speed, but this is more common on flat terrain than on a mountainous one.

Evaluate Hazards

Whether hiking in the summer or the winter, a trekking pole can help evaluate hazards. For example, you can use them to determine how deep water is before attempting to cross, and you can use them to test the thickness of the ice to see if it is safe to walk on.

Protect Against Animals

When hiking, you are in the home of wild animals, so it’s vital to stay aware of your surroundings. Even if you try your hardest to avoid all animals, some might still attempt to approach. If this happens, you can bang your tickets together or against a tree, or you can wave them to make yourself look larger and scare the animal away.

Start Hiking With a Trekking Pole Today

Now that you’ve learned several reasons why you should get a trekking pole, it’s time to buy one and get outside for a hike. Using a trekking pole can lessen the impact your body feels and use it for protection.

