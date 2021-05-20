Obtaining Financial Relief While Your SSDI Is Pending

When applying for Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI), the process can take several months or even a year or more, during which time applicants may be able to recover financially in several ways. Specifically, applicants can apply for other types of support, work while complying with SSDI requirements, and seeking other sources for financial support.

This article will review each of these methods and how they can work in an SSDI applicant’s favor.

Applying for Other Types of Support

In addition to SSDI, there are other types of support programs available to individuals on a local, state, and federal level.

For example, SSDI applicants may be eligible to enroll in the Food and Nutrition Services program, i.e. food stamps, which is available via the Division of Social Services. Additionally, applicants may also be able to apply for Medicaid through the Division of Health Benefits.

Other programs may include the Department of Social Services or a local family social services office. Working with a social worker in either department may be able to help determine if an SSDI applicant qualifies for other programs.

Seek Other Resources for Financial Aid

Apart from applying for various programs, SSDI applicants may be able to identify other sources for financial assistance while their SSDI application is pending.

For example, if an individual owns a home, it may be possible to refinance or take out a home equity loan on the home. If the individual has family or friends who are capable of providing support, it’s possible to request this or accept their offer to do so.

If individuals have a life insurance plan or 401k retirement plan, they may be able to cash it out or borrow against it. Finally, local charity organizations may also be able to provide support if needed.

Work While Waiting, if Possible

It’s also possible to work while waiting for SSDI applications to go through, but there are certain conditions that applicants must meet to avoid having their application denied.

If individuals want to be able to work while filing for disability, they can do so by adhering to the program’s guidelines for eligibility. These include earning income below $1,260 per month, which is the threshold for “substantial gainful activity,” or SGA. If a person makes a higher monthly income, they may no longer qualify for SSDI.

When applying for Supplemental Security Income (SSI), individuals won’t be able to make a substantial income, nor will they be able to accrue other assets.

Ultimately, SSDI and other similar programs are intended for people who are unable to work, and any income could put applicants at risk for ineligibility. However, if a person can make an income level that falls below SGA, they may not be at risk. In some cases, income from employment may not impact eligibility at all, but it’s important to speak with authorities on the program about this to avoid disqualification.

Any of these sources of financial relief could help individuals if their SSDI application is currently pending, leaving them with many options in the event of a disabling injury that prevents them from working.