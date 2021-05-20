Don’t Let Your Personal Injury Drive You to Bankruptcy

Following any type of accident causing an injury, there are several ways to go about covering the costs of the injury and other damages, including health insurance, car insurance, and personal injury claims. The following are some of the specific ways to avoid going bankrupt following a personal injury. Whether individuals are involved in car accidents or other types of accidents or incidents, these may apply to a given situation.

Health Insurance Coverage

Following an accident, it’s important for injury victims to seek medical treatment immediately if needed. Victims’ health is always a top priority over other aspects of the accident. However, major injuries and other factors can contribute to expensive medical bills that could put a financial strain on victims as they recover.

To help cover these expenses, health insurance coverage may help alleviate this financial burden and cover many costs associated with treatment and recovery. While it might not cover everything, including more extensive or cosmetic procedures, it can help significantly reduce overall costs.

Car Insurance Coverage

In addition to health insurance claims, victims may be able to file car insurance claims to help cover the damage done to their vehicle in a car accident. Repair expenses are often steep, and they can be especially costly when compounded with medical expenses. Thankfully, accident victims may be able to recover some of these costs with the help of a car insurance claim. If individuals aren’t responsible for the accident, it’s often easy to prove liability and recover compensation via an auto insurance claim. In the process, individuals can make sure their vehicles get the repairs they need without compromising their ability to recover.

Personal Injury Claims

As personal injury victims recover after a serious accident or incident, there are additional costs involved beyond those pertaining to recovery and vehicle repairs. For example, victims may miss work for an extended period of time to recover, resulting in lost wages as they are unable to earn a paycheck. Additionally, pain and suffering could cause serious emotional and physical distress that may be compensable if another party’s negligence caused the initial accident.

To recover some of these economic and non-economic damages, personal injury victims may be able to file a personal injury claim with the help of an attorney. While a lawyer can help collect evidence proving negligence and organize a case, victims can focus primarily on recovering.

Personal Injury Lawsuits

In some cases, personal injury claims may not be sufficient. If victims aren’t responsible for an accident and wish to seek damages from negligent parties whom they believe are liable, they may be able to file a personal injury lawsuit. This will entail taking the case to court if the defendant refuses to pay. During the court proceedings, the defendant may be found guilty, in which case the courts may award compensation to the victim to help the victim recover. These damages may include medical expenses, damage to vehicles and other belongings, or pain and suffering that the victim experienced because of the accident and injuries.

If injury victims are worried that they may need to file bankruptcy, these sources of financial support can prevent this.