Plan diet and flooring for gym

Compare your body to a vehicle engine which needs fuel for running. Thus, for the body to function well a schedule based on scientific knowledge must be maintained. The precise foods intake, solid and fluid in the precise amounts and at the specified time is the secret of success. Added to this the nutrition and exercise regime required to stay healthy. The two affect one another. Correct nutrition provides the fuel for exercise and aid the body to recover and adjust. The aim of gym exercise is to burn extra calories and still experience energetic.

Based on research it can safely be said that the body burns identical quantity of fat whether the gym goer eat or do not eat before exercise. It is advised not to do soon empty stomach everyday as that will lead to muscle loss. Body is in survival mode when hunger strikes, and it draws protein from muscles. There is muscle loss in the body. The metabolism of the body slows down and weight shedding is adversely affected. Added to all this is you do not get power for intense training regime.

When you are exercising the body looks for glycogen in muscles to get energy. The muscle tissues get broken down. So, you should be careful what you eat after the gym session. An hour after the gym treat yourself to protein-carbohydrates rich diet. It will replenish energy stores, muscles are repaired and built, and metabolic activity is strong. Research confirms that muscle refill stores decline if the food gap is for two hours.

The pre-work out food should include complex and simple carbohydrate as well as protein. It will be easier for body to release energy slow and steady during exercise regime. You can choose from given foods. The list consists of brown rice, black beans, sweet potato, broccoli, banana, almond butter, apple, multi-grain biscuits, bread, walnuts, yoghurt etc. Intake of water should be enough. Juices like orange, etc can be consumed to keep hydrated. Saturated fats and plenty of healthy protein should be avoided. These foods are slowly digested and take away oxygen and energy-giving blood from the muscles.

The after-work out foods are based on protein and little carbohydrate. This will make you recover, get the best exercise advantage, and lean muscles are maintained. Some suggested high protein diet rests on protein powder, almond milk, hemp seeds etc. Other options are roasted chickpeas with salad, steamed vegetables, quinoa combined with blackberries and pecan. Whole-wheat bread along peanut butter, grilled chicken with steamed vegetables, egg with steamed vegetables, chocolate milk etc.

Most of the gyms go in for rubber flooring. It is also popular among other rooms like kitchen, playroom, bathroom etc. It is so, because of its versatile properties like anti-skid, durability, easy to maintain and within budget. The flooring adds padding and spring underfoot. These floorings have long term values. It can withstand heavy traffic through it.

Rubber flooring are manufactured through natural tree rubber or synthetic material. Vehicle tyres are recycled to produce fresh floorings. Rubber floorings come as rolls, interlocking tiles, square tile sheets, suiting the floor space with minimum of wastage.

