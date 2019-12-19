Busting Myths About Breast Augmentation

Breast augmentation nj is one of the most popular methods of breast enhancements. However, there are many misconceptions with regard to it. Sometimes, these misconceptions tend to taint our impression of the procedure and make us decide against it. So here we are busting some of the popular myths about the procedure.

Myth: Breast implants cause autoimmune diseases

With the overload of information available, it can be quite tricky to understand the available data and carry out sound research, as there is a lot of information available about the extensive testing which has been done to find a possible link between breast implants and silicone sickness or autoimmune diseases. These large scale studies have not yet been able to find any connection between modern, FDA approved breast implants and autoimmune diseases.

However, BIA-ALCL (Breast Implant-Associated Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma) is a very rare lymphoma which has been connected to textured breast implants. It has been presented as a late-onset fluid seroma surrounding the implants. The treatment in these rare situations is to remove the implants and the capsule. When you meet your surgeon, they will discuss the various implant types and the associated concerns so that you make an informed decision.

Myth: You can’t breastfeed after undergoing breast augmentation

As a lot of people who undergo this procedure are young, they go on to get pregnant and eventually breastfeed. In such situations, the surgeons choose to have an incision located in such a manner that they avoid interfering directly with the areola. The implants don’t interfere with the breast milk as they are located under the breast tissues. So when the breasts enlarge and fill with milk, there is no barrier between the glandular tissues and milk ducts. As the breasts expand unpredictably during pregnancy, so it is likely to see some unwanted changes. However, after pregnancy sometimes the breasts return to their original shape and in some cases, you might have to undergo a breast lift.

Myth: The implants need to be replaced once every ten years

It is no brainer that no medical device lasts forever. The previous generation of breast implants came with an expiration period of ten years. The breast implants which are currently in the market and are used for breast augmentation usually last decades. However, it is highly recommended that you undergo a regular breast examination and imaging, as advised by your doctor.

Myth: The implants can be as big as you want them to be, there is no limit

There is a diverse range of available implant sizes. However, there is a limit. During your consultation, you will be discussing the size and look that you want, along with the measurements. Your anatomy, existing tissues and skin characteristics play a crucial role in determining what size will safely fit you and give you the look that you want. Hence, most people have a proportionate and balanced look, even if they are large chested.