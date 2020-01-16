If you frequently feel overwhelmed by your hectic schedule and the pressures of everyday life, you’ve come to the right place. Simply continue reading in order to discover a few effective ways to distract yourself from your worries in order to relax and unwind.

6 Ways to Stay Distracted From Stress:

Ignore your phone for 30 minutes each morning:

If you wake up each morning and immediately reach for your smartphone in order to read your smart phone notifications, emails and text messages, you’ll immediately become stressed out. Instead set yourself a goal of ignoring your phone for the first 30 minutes of each day, in order to enjoy a relaxing morning. For example, you may want to set yourself a goal of reading a book for the first 30 minutes of each day. To enjoy a little quiet time for yourself instead of worrying about what your friends and family members are posting on their social media feeds.

Once you do reach for your phone, you should be in a far more relaxed state to respond to your messages than if you were to immediately respond to your messages first thing in the morning.

Go for a short walk during your lunch break:

Whether you work for yourself or you work for a traditional employer it’s well worth getting away from your computer desk for a short 20-40 minute stroll each day. As not only will you enjoy the positive effects of endorphins which your body will release but you’ll also decrease your stress levels by enjoying some fresh air and a much needed change of scenery.

Write in a gratitude diary:

One way to intentionally change your focus in life and to stop dwelling on all of the scenarios in your life which cause you stress is to purchase a gratitude diary. When you’re feeling stressed out simply grab your gratitude diary and write down three blessings in your life. Which will remind you of how great your life actually is and how small your problems are.

Play a casual game online:

Gaming can be a great way to destress and unwind as you’ll temporarily get to put your problems on hold in order to focus on winning the games which you enjoy playing. For an example, you may enjoy playing bingo, poker or roulette at an online casino. You can easily find out more about this type of distraction online!

Enjoy a hot shower or a long bath:

If your body is feeling tired and overworked it’s well worth taking time out from your day in order to soak in a hot bath or to enjoy a long hot shower. As when you get out of your shower or bath you should feel rejuvenated and ready to take on the rest of your day. If you enjoy baths you may want to put a few drops of essential oils into your bath water in order to help you relax.

