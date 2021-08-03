How to Treat Edema

Edema is a painless swelling that’s caused by trapped fluid in the body’s tissues. Although it can occur in any part of the body such as the face, abdomen, or hands, it often occurs in the legs, feet, and ankles. Edema has many causes, but some of the most common risk factors include allergic reactions, side effects from hypertension medication, too much salt intake, pregnancy, weak leg veins, and a result of gravity (standing or sitting in one position for an extended period of time). If you or a loved one suffer from edema, here are four things you can do to manage its symptoms.

Diuretics

Water pills, or diuretics, are a group of medications formulated to increase the amount of salt and water expelled from the body as urine. SwellNoMore, for instance, is a natural diuretic and supplement that is prescribed to manage water retention, puffy eyes, swelling, and inflammation that occurs anywhere in the body. Because edema-related puffiness and swelling are caused by water retention below the skin, serums or creams may not offer much-needed relief from some of the discomforts felt from the swelling. The swelling has to be addressed from its root cause, which is why you’ll need a diuretic to draw out the retained fluids responsible for the edema swelling.

To avoid any harmful side effects or potential reactions, always consult your doctor before getting on a new supplement or treatment option.

Stay Active

After a consultation with your doctor, you should also consider adding more exercise to your routine. One way you can do this is by walking. Walking helps improve blood circulation, which is a great way to prevent any fluid from pooling in areas such as your ankles and feet. Structured walking, as in using a treadmill, is a great way to build your stamina and get a routine of sorts in motion. Once you’re comfortable with 30-minute walks, you may even feel comfortable enough to take up walking a nature trail.

If you live along the coast of Maine, for instance, Acadia National Park provides scenic miles of carriage roads, wild woodland, campgrounds, and cross-country ski opportunities for hikers, tourists, and fitness enthusiasts to enjoy. Besides offering a scenic hiking route, you can also enjoy whale watching, early sunrise views, and boat rides to help your exercise regimen feel more relaxing and less like a workout.

If swimming is more your stride, you can try the national park’s Sand Beach, which is famous for its refreshingly cool water. Alternatively, you can try out biking along the quiet park carriage roads that are closed to cars.

Compression Socks

Compression socks are medical-grade socks that can help prevent fluid collecting in your legs, ankles, and feet. They’re easily available at your local pharmacy and are available in three different sizes: light, medium, and heavy. To get the best use from your compression socks, first, start with the lightweight option, and if this pair doesn’t offer you the relief you need, try the next size until you get the perfect fit.

Massage Therapy

Besides offering the patient a great way to relax, the pressure from massage therapy can also help move the excess fluid out of the swollen area.

Epsom Salt Bath

Soaking your feet for about 20 minutes in water infused with Epsom salt can also help relieve any pain caused by the swelling. Most doctors recommend Epsom salt because it helps draw out the harmful toxins that are responsible for the inflammation and swelling.

For added safety, and to avoid using counterfeit products, always ensure your Epsom salt packaging has a USP label. This label offers the guarantee that it is safe to use and has been approved by the FDA.