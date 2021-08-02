Do Dietary Supplements Really Work?

Self-improvement is always one of the best goals you can pursue, and there are so many ways to go about it. Maybe you want to work on your education. You might want to look for ways to advance your career. Maybe you just want to improve your look with some gel nail art. With so many gel nail design and glitter kits available these days, you can get a salon treatment right at home. While you’re improving your look with nail art, why not take it a step further and start looking out for your personal health more?

These days, healthy lifestyles are super trendy, and you don’t have to take a step as big as going vegan to get in on it. You’ve likely seen how popular dietary supplements have become in the past several years. In fact, roughly 77% of U.S. adults take dietary supplements in some form. These include nutritional supplements meant to balance any diet deficiencies, exercise supplements to encourage muscle mass, vitamins, or even hemp-based supplements, like CBD, that users claim can help ease feelings of anxiousness or assist with chronic pain.

It’s important to remember that supplements are largely unregulated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the guidelines they provide are mostly about labeling. For example, a supplement can’t claim to “cure” or “treat” any condition without verified proof to back it up, at which point it would be labeled as a medication instead. It’s always important to consult your doctor before taking any new supplements to discuss if they may be right for you.

With all that covered, you’re probably wondering if dietary supplements actually work. The answer is that they certainly can do what they’re advertised to do, but there are a few things you should look out for to make sure a supplement is legit.

Look for manufacturers with good reputations.

One of the surest ways to tell if a product line is good or not is to look at its manufacturer. The information should be printed on the label design, along with notes that follow good manufacturing practices. Of course, a manufacturer is responsible for much more than just packaging. They’ll also create new products with custom formulas, whether they turn out to be capsules, softgel, gummies with flavoring, tablets, powders, or even liquids.

Look for products from manufacturers that create custom samples for any formulation. Great manufacturers don't just create dietary supplements - they provide customized packaging solutions that adhere to FDA regulations, and they simplify the supply chain. You can trust that these specialty products are built to do what their labels say they do.

Choose between water and fat soluble products.

If you want your body to get the most of the effects from a dietary supplement (as in, you want to make sure it works), then you’ll need to pay attention to how it’s meant to be taken. If it’s a water-soluble product, this means that it dissolves in water, so your body can use it at any time. Vitamin C and all B vitamins are common examples. It’s recommended to take these products first thing in the morning to get the best effects.

Fat soluble products are similar to oils, and they won’t dissolve in water. For these dietary supplements to be effective, you’ll need to take them with meals—preferably a meal with fatty meat like red meats or tuna. Naturally, you’ll want to research each product to see how much of a specific vitamin or nutrient it provides to avoid overdoing it.