How to Deal With Employees Who Resist Change

It’s natural for people to resist change. Some of us don’t want to change things we already got used to. It’s the same with employees. They go to work and leave at around the same time each day. So, when you tell them that something needs to change, they won’t accept it right away. However, if you believe that these changes are suitable for everyone, here are some tips to prevent resistance.

Explain the changes

Don’t tell people to follow the changes as if you’re ordering them to do so. Instead, explain the benefits of these changes. Provide the background until everyone understands the need to pursue the changes. Then, entertain questions and answer them based on what you know so far.

Ask for suggestions

Companies should provide employees with a chance to have a voice on the table. Before you pursue changes, make sure you have everyone’s input. It’s not ideal to tell your employees they should follow or meet the consequences. Instead, allow them to give suggestions before finalising the plan. In doing so, it feels better for everyone. Even if they don’t like all the changes, they feel part of the process.

Offer a reward system

If these changes are about how they do their job, offer a reward system. The employees with the best outputs or are most productive get a bonus. You can even provide team rewards. For example, if everyone accomplished their goal, you could go for a fairground hire, where there are funfair rides for hire, including food and game booths. During that day, no one does anything related to work. As a result, you will have fun and bond as a team.

Understand the resistance

Some employees will accept the changes because they know there’s nothing they can do about it. If almost everyone agrees with the changes, the only thing left to do is to accept. It might take time for them to realise the value of these changes, so you have to be more patient. Allow them to adjust until they understand why you have to do the right thing.

Be optimistic

You took the time to think about the best steps to improve the company. Since you decided to pursue these changes, be optimistic about the results. There might be obstacles along the way, but they’re part of the process. Keep going and embrace the changes. Monitor the progress and don’t hesitate to consider further changes if need be. Companies grow because they accept new ideas and trends. You don’t want to get stuck because you resist in every turn. Think about big companies like Nokia. The brand used to be synonymous with mobile phones. Due to the resistance to change, it’s now an irrelevant brand. If you understand the need for change, pursue it.

Hopefully, your employees will come around and realise that you’re doing what’s best for the company. Even if they disagree at first, they have to work hard to see things through. Besides, if the company succeeds, the employees will also succeed. So, accept everything thrown at you for introducing something new. When you see positive results, everything would be worth it.

