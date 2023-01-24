How to Test Home Ketones with Blood Ketone Meters 

Blood ketone meters enable individuals to test for ketones circulating in their bodies. Ketones are the chemicals produced by the liver when fat is burned by the body as fuel. Since everyone has ketones, they are normally not a major health concern. However, high ketone levels in a diabetic individual can cause diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA). Therefore, a diabetic person needs to use blood ketone test strips to monitor ketone levels. Moreover, an individual following a ketogenic diet can also use a blood ketone meter. This article explains how to use blood ketone meters to test at home.

Blood Ketone Meters to Test at Home

An individual looking forward to testing the ketones in his blood will need a blood ketone meter and a kit, including the ketone strips and the lancet pen. These meters can also be used to read blood glucose test strips. One can check the results by downloading them to their computer.

Ketone Test Strips

To test ketones, one must purchase blood ketone test strips, not glucose test strips, as they won’t test ketones. And to use these strips, an individual will need to use blood from his fingertip instead of an alternate site. Always keep in mind that these strips are for one-time use only.

How to Test Blood for Ketones

A person can easily use blood ketone test strips to test his blood for ketones by following these steps:

1. First, check the directions given on the package and load a needle into the lancet pen accordingly.

2. Next, an individual need to wash his hands properly with soap and dry them well.

3. Get the package and remove a test strip from it and then insert the strip into the meter.

4. The lancet pen is to be placed on the side of the individual’s fingertip, and then push the button.

5. A person needs to gently squeeze his finger until he gets a drop of blood large enough to load the strip properly.

6. Make sure to touch the test strip’s end to the drop of blood until the little opening is filled and the meter registers.

7. Wait a few seconds until the meter gives a reading.

8. In last, record the results and discard the test strip.

When it comes to the ketogenic diet, a preferable blood level of ketones for an individual is 0.5–3 mmol/L (9–54 mcg/dl). It can take around two to four weeks for a beginner to get consistently into this range.

Conclusion

Ketone test strips are popularly used by a huge proportion of people following a keto diet to know whether they are in ketosis. Two types of keto strips are available on the market- urine, and blood ketosis strips. While urine strips are recommended for individuals new to the keto diet, blood keto strips are ideal for individuals whose bodies have become keto-adapted. Moreover, blood strips provide more accurate results. Testing the ketones using blood ketone test strips can help a person monitor and adjust his keto diet to get into and maintain an appropriate level of ketosis.