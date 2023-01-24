Why Lapiplasty is a Preferred Choice for Bunion Treatment?

The medicinal field is ever-changing with rapid transformations. When new treatments are developed, it is attached to the dramatic improvement in the outcomes of patients’ long-term results. A bunion is a frustrating issue and demands surgical intervention. Traditional bunion surgery is an invasive procedure with a long healing time. Thanks to advanced and latest lapiplasty bunion surgery that has drastically transformed the restoration of the foot. Moreover, small incisions indicate faster healing, and modern technology and surgical tools deliver more reliable outcomes. Surgeons have realized the benefits of labiaplasty surgery over traditional bunion surgery.

Minimal Surgical Incisions

Some of the benefits of laparoscopic surgery are directly associated with smaller incisions.

Healing surgical incisions and wounds without delay

Lesser instances of post-surgical infections and other complications

Lesser post-surgical pain and discomfort

Visible surgical scars

Experts believe that labiaplasty surgery is better than traditional, open bunion surgeries and is therefore practiced extensively in the USA. Surgical incisions and scars are one of the top reasons that scare patients the most. This often leads to the cancellation of surgical appointments. But with the new procedure, bunion surgery is safer and, most importantly, less painful. The complications associated with open surgery are also eliminated. Hence, the chances of post-surgical complications following labiaplasty are also ruled out.

Faster Healing Time

Every patient is different, and so is their healing time. Though lapiplasty bunion surgery outcomes can differ from one patient to the next, most heal faster than with traditional bunion surgical treatment. Studies show that post-labiaplasty patients can walk within a few days while wearing surgical boots. Medical experts recommend such patients include light walking in their healing routine after a few days. This is unlike traditional bunion surgery, which can take from two weeks to six weeks and sometimes even more before a patient is comfortable and has no pain walking. Moreover, an individual can return to his/her regular footwear within five weeks.

Long-Term Outcomes

Another benefit of considering modern lapiplasty bunion surgery is its long-term outcomes. The potential recurrence chance is minimal compared to the traditional surgical procedure (osteotomy). The conventional surgical method fails to address the instabilities within the joints that are the common reasons for the occurrence of bunions. Hence, reoccurrence is evident with the traditional bunion surgical procedure. On the other hand, labiaplasty is a more practical solution as it addresses unstable joints and also restores the natural alignment of the bone. Henceforth, patients will likely experience less pain, reducing recurrence significantly.

Conclusion

Thanks to the advanced new procedure, bunion treatment has never been safer, more effective, or more convenient. The 3-dimensional visualization helps the surgeons perform the surgery with precision. Bunions are complex problems, and it is not just the bone that shifts to the side. Often, unstable joints in the foot can cause additional challenges. The traditional bunion surgery procedure fails to address the root cause of the problem. Thus, labiaplasty bunion surgery is today’s favored procedure, considered by both patients and surgeons.