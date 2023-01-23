4 tips for your beach wedding

A beach wedding is a relaxed, romantic event. If you’ve decided to arrange your wedding in places like South Carolina, a beach wedding can be your option. Local resorts are suitable for celebration. They provide their facilities for different events. Besides, photography for weddings on the beach has a special charm. Below we will share some tips for your perfect beach wedding.

Deserted beach

Dreaming about a beach wedding, you never imagine unexpected visitors. Public beaches can’t be closed for private events. That’s why you need to check local hotels and resorts. If they have a private beach and allow you to rent it for an event, then you are in the right place.

Another advantage of such a location is that you are in nature and near civilization at the same time. During the ceremony you may need assistance. For example, if you plan to serve drinks after the ceremony, the vicinity of the hotel will be very convenient for all the participants.

Evening ceremony

Check the average weather forecast for the chosen location. If your wedding day belongs to the hottest season in the region, you may consider the evening ceremony. It would be more comfortable for you and the guests, as heated sand and bright sun will not cause any discomfort.

Having a ceremony in the evening has one more advantage. Sunset hour brings new colors and magic to the photography for weddings. The touching moments will be combined with a stunning natural atmosphere. It will allow you to get breath-taking photos.

It’s all natural

A beach wedding is a bit risky, same as any other outdoor event. The weather can change and even a thoroughly prepared wedding can go off script. That’s why you’d better consider plan B. If there is rain or the wind is too strong to stay outside, the event should be easily moved inside.

The seashore is usually a noisy place. The wind and the waves are intrinsic parts of any beach. Thus, it may be hard to communicate with the officiant and the newlyweds. To solve this problem, prepare a couple of tiny microphones. The decoration also should be quite solid. So the wind won’t be able to destroy it. If you are planning to use candles, they are to be covered with special domes for safety’s sake.

Relaxed dress code

A beach wedding is a wonderful opportunity to have a festive yet relaxed dress code. Barefoot newlyweds and guests? No problem. Shorter dresses or trousers? Absolutely normal.

Pay attention to dresses without corsets. They will be more comfortable and appropriate for the beach ceremony. A tie for the groom is optional, as the whole atmosphere is relaxed. Depending on the concept, you may also consider shorts for the newlyweds. Whynot?