Brain Hacks: 5 Foods & Supplements To Enhance Mental Clarity

The phrase “you are what you eat” is definitely true when it comes to brain function. The brain requires just as many vitamins and minerals as the rest of your body does to function properly.

However, if you really want to maximize your brain power, there are certain foods and supplements that are more effective than others. Let’s take a look at the top five foods and supplements you should be consuming every day to enhance mental clarity.

1. Wild Salmon

Wild Salmon is full of omega-3 fatty acids, which is essential for brain function. About 60% of the brain is made up of fat. Omega-3s are great for building brain and nerve cells, which help with learning and memory.

2. Turmeric

Turmeric has grown in popularity over recent years. The golden spice is actually an antioxidant that comes from a root and is proven to help with memory as well as depression and brain cell growth. Turmeric is great to throw in rice, on vegetables, or even blended into morning smoothies.

3. Cognigrape

4. Coffee Beans

For all the coffee lovers out there, here is another reason why you should look forward to your morning cup of joe. Coffee is proven to improve mood, increase alertness, and enhance concentration. It is also linked to reducing risk of neurological diseases such as Parkinsons and Alzheimers.

5. Blueberries

While eating blueberries can be beneficial to your overall health, they have some properties that can specifically improve the function of your brain. They are loaded with antioxidants that help alleviate stress and inflammation, brain aging and neurodegenerative diseases. They have also been proven to help communication between brain cells.