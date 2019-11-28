Best Serums for Healing Dry Winter Skin

Wintertime has landed on many areas of the country with both feet. If you are one of those poor souls living in the top ⅔ of the country, you know how miserably cold it has been lately. There were places in the Midwest that got snow on Halloween and below freezing temperatures. With the start of the winter season, our thoughts turn to how to keep your skin smooth and moisturized, no matter how cold it is outside. Give us a moment to tell you about some great serums for healing dry skin and for keeping your face supple and smooth in the brutal cold.

Hyaluronic Acid

One of the best serums for the harsh winter cold and wind is hyaluronic acid serum for face. Hyaluronic acid does several things really well. First, the serum helps your skin retain more moisture, which is great for the winter season. It also works to plump up your skin cells from within. That means that those lines and wrinkles are less noticeable on your face–which is a great relief when those cold winds blow. Also, when layered with lotion, the hyaluronic serum also allows the moisturizer to penetrate more deeply. What a great way to make sure your lotion does everything its supposed to do.

Vitamin C Serum

The best vitamin C serums for winter can do a lot of repair work. First, vitamin C serum is great for brightening your skin, which is perfect for the frigid winter chill. Winter skin is some of the dullest, driest skin of the season. Vitamin C serum brightens up even the dullest of skin. Vitamin C is also known for repairing damage to your skin. We are so hard on our skin during the winter season. Think about it. You’re out in the harshness of the weather. We are putting on and taking off layers of scratchy clothing and scarves. We are out in the elements playing with kids, skiing, and having snowball fights. We ice skate, and shovel snow off paths. We’re outside, patiently waiting for the dog to do its business in sub-zero temperatures. Vitamin C serum can repair all of the damage we do to our skin. It can also help to calm those lines and wrinkles. It may not be magic serum, but it’s close.

Hydrating Serums

If you are looking for another serum to add to your skincare box, you might want to think about an extra hydrating serum, especially if you know that your skin really dries out during the winter. Because serums are so light, you could pair a hydrating serum with a moisturizer to lock in as much moisture as possible. You have a wide variety of serums to choose from on the market, but be sure and pick one that discusses adding moisture to your face. If you do your serum application right, you can have a dewy complexion in the middle of winter’s menace, and all of your friends will be begging to know your winter secret. What’s not to like about that?