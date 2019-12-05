Cities Worth A Visit In Illinois

Illinois is full of the most beautiful places. The national parks have wonderful landscapes and countless activities to enjoy. The state is also famous for cities that host a wide range of activities and places of interest, including world-class museums and famous attractions.

Illinois is home to many world class attractions. It is also full of fantastic restaurants and shopping centers. There are multiple attractions to visit.

Attractions in Illinois

This beautiful natural area has trails, forests and hills. There are several tours available that take you to try the region while contemplating the beautiful landscape. Of course, no trip to Illinois is complete without a visit to its main tourist spots. There is a wide variety of hotels such as the Congress Plaza Hotel in Illinois for all tastes. In the main cities, lodging options range from simple motels to luxury and 5-star hotels, which feature specialty cuisine and great services. There are endless hotels on the coast, which are great options if you want to be just a few steps from the sea.

The Congress Plaza Hotel

With a prime location right in the city center, Congress Plaza Hotel offers easy access to Chicago’s sights and entertainment. It provides 3-star accommodation and offers views of the city. This contemporary hotel offers a range of facilities, including express check-in / check-out, a lake and valet parking. Airport transfers, a laundry service and a dry cleaning service are available on request. The elegant rooms in Congress Plaza Hotel are all air-conditioned and have private bathrooms, movies on demand and internet access in the rooms. In the rooms there is a telephone, an iron and a radio.

Congress Plaza Hotel has a restaurant and a bar, where you can relax at the end of the day with a dinner and a digestive. Guests can opt for one of the many cafes and restaurants nearby. The hotel is within a 20-minute walk of the Chicago Board of Trade Building, Millenium Park and the Chicago Public Library. Multi-lingual staff will be available to suggest outlets and help you organize your stay in Chicago.

Cities Worth A Visit In Illinois

Belleville

This southern Illinois city is full of farms, museums and great hotels. Enjoy the charm of the old town as well as festivals, restaurants with delicious dishes and parks.

Rockford

It is the third largest city in the state of Illinois. But parks, festivals and museums in it will make you relax and feel yourself away from the traditional bustle of the big city. This city is a great place for shopping and dinner, as well as for dates with romantic boat trips.

Bloomington

This city is best known for hosting the Illinois State University. It hosts many concerts, sporting events, and historical events related to Lincoln’s legacy.

Peoria

This is the largest city on the Illinois River – a stunning coastal city famous for baseball, hiking, wineries and farms.

Carbondale

This beautiful city is full of history and interesting places and events, including a variety of festivals and parks. It is located near the Crab Orchard National Forest with picturesque rivers and hills.