3 Ways CBD Can Improve Your Skin Health

https://www.pexels.com/photo/woman-seated-on-textile-applying-suncsreen-3618606/

The popularity of CBD has surged in recent years. An increasing number of clinical research studies have been uncovering its many health benefits, such as relieving pain, stress, and more. One of the newer applications for CBD is its ability to improve the health of your skin. While there are many more in-depth clinical trials required to really discover the full benefits of CBD for skin, and how it works, there are three things that are already known for sure. Want to know what are the benefits of CBD on the skin? Read on to find out.

#1) It Can Treat Inflammation

One of the most potent and well-known properties of CBD is that it is a powerful anti-inflammatory. It is currently used as a supplement, or as a prescription treatment with more potent versions, for a variety of pain disorders where inflammation is a cause or symptom. It also includes certain skin conditions that are caused by it, including:

Certain kinds of acne caused by inflamed skin pores

Psoriasis

Rosacea

Eczema

You can either use special CBD topicals, like creams, balms, and lotions that use CBD as an active ingredient, or just apply CBD oil directly to it. The benefit of topicals is that they can also include other ingredients to further help whatever skin condition you have.

#2) It’s Loaded with Antioxidants

Antioxidants are one of the most used ingredients used in all skincare and beauty products. It’s rare to see any skincare product that doesn’t include any kind of antioxidant. This is because they have been shown to greatly benefit the health of your skin, including:

Reduces inflammation

Prevents sun damage

Promotes the repair of your skin

Reduces visual aging effects like wrinkles

Promotes brighter looking skin

CBD is loaded with antioxidants, which is part of the reason why it’s such a strong anti-inflammatory, though it is not the only reason. This is also the reason you are seeing more skin products using CBD as an ingredient.

#3) It’s a Source of Omega Fatty Acids

Omega fatty acids are another common ingredient in skincare to improve your skin’s health and appearance. There are three kinds of omega fatty acids: omega-3, omega-6, and omega-9. They provide numerous benefits for your skin, including:

Strengthens your skin by promoting the growth of new and healthy skin cells

Reduces redness and sensitivity

Hydrates your skin

Protects against environmental damage

There are no dramatic differences between the different types, the main one is the source where they can be derived. CBD is a strong source of all three types of omega proteins, which is the other main reason why it is becoming more popular as a skincare ingredient.

These are all known properties of CBD. It is a powerful anti-inflammatory, it is a strong source of antioxidants, and it is a source of omega fatty acids. All three are very useful properties when it comes to skincare, and improving the health of your skin. What has yet to be determined is if there are other ways CBD can directly or indirectly help your skin, but further research is aiming to uncover this.