3 Ways to Stand Out at the Next Trade Show in Perth

When you sign up to showcase your business at a trade show in Perth, you get an incredible opportunity to connect with countless customers. However, simply having a booth at a trade show won’t be enough to make a memorable impression on attendees. It takes a lot of planning and preparation to stand out at a trade show and if you’re willing to go the extra mile to look better than your competitors, here’s what you should do:

Create a social media marketing plan

Depending on which trade show in Perth you decide to attend, there will probably be a lot of other businesses there as well. One of the best and easiest ways to make sure that attendees come to your booth even if you face a lot of competition is to create a social media marketing plan.

Post photos from your booth and promote the event on your social media accounts to increase your online visibility and generate hype around your brand. If an attendee sees your post on social media, they’ll likely recognize your booth when they’re at the event and drop by.

Invest in good equipment

Investing in good tech equipment for trade shows is a simple way to stand out. Don’t just hand out promotional material and basic gifts like branded pens, mugs, and keychains. Instead, focus on providing an interesting experience to any attendee that approaches your booth.

When someone arrives at your booth, it’s crucial that you keep them engaged. Even when there are multiple people at your stand at the same time, you should have enough equipment to hold their attention and encourage them to stay and learn more about your brand.

If you have the budget, you can buy this equipment and use it for all future trade shows. Another option is to find tech rentals for events based in Perth. Some of the essentials when it comes to tech equipment for events include projectors, tablets, laptops. In some cases, it might be a good idea to acquire VR equipment to provide consumers with an immersive experience.

Create a giveaway contest

When someone approaches your exhibition stand at a trade show and are interested in your brand, you should demonstrate to them how some of your best products work. Although this strategy will likely boost your sales, some of the attendees will probably forget about your products once the event is over.

There are a lot of different brands at any trade show in Perth, so it’s understandable that people won’t remember every stand they approach. That is – unless they participate in a small and memorable event like a giveaway contest.

Think of a fun contest idea that anybody can participate in and announce it on your social media accounts. Apart from generating more interest for your brand at the trade show, this is also an excellent way to spread the word about your products.

Make sure you give some of your top selling items to the contest winners, who’ll then talk about the event and product to their friends and family. Before you know it, more people will be interested in your brand than ever before.