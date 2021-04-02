How to Buy a Good Hair Dryer

Your hair is a very sensitive part of your body. For this reason, you have to ensure that any item or tool used on it is appropriate.

For instance, you have to exercise caution when using tools that release heat to your hair. This is because the excess release of heat to this part of the body can be very harmful. For more on this subject and how best to use heat on your hair, you can read this.

Speaking of tools that release heat into your hair, the hair dryer is one of such. It is mostly used by stylists and many persons performing DIY procedures on their hair.

This is why it is only appropriate that you know how to identify and buy the right one. It is for this reason that this article will address how to choose a good hair dryer in the market.

Tips on How to Choose the Right Hair Dryer

Listed and explained below are some of the things you are to look out for when purchasing this device:

Get a Tourmaline or Ionic Dryer for Frizzy and Thick Locks

You should get a Tourmaline or Ionic Dryer if you are particular about getting the drying done as fast as possible. This is because these devices operate in a manner that ensures the drying happens as fast as possible.

The reason for this is that negative ions that assist in the breaking up of water droplets are let off by these devices. Because of this feature, the chances of having frizzy hair after the drying procedure are very slim.

Furthermore, these devices are best suited for hair that does not dry easily. So, this is why we strongly advise that stylists get any of these devices because of how they come in contact with various hair types every time.

However, there is an appropriate way to use this device. For more on the subject of appropriately using a hair dryer, you can watch this: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IpFpgvVcb4I

Get a Product that Is Coated with Porcelain or Ceramic

To get the right item, you should pay attention to the material used to coat the general housing. This is because it plays a huge part in heat dissipation.

For this reason, we recommend that you get a product that is coated with either porcelain or ceramic. It has also been gathered that such products ensure that the locks dry fast and do not frizz after they have been blown on.

Titanium Dryers Are Best Suited for Users with So Much Hair

If the dryer to be purchased is not for general use, you have to pay attention to the peculiar features of your locks. In light of this, we have discovered that titanium dryers are best suited for users with so much hair.

This is because of the ability to release the much-needed amount of heat needed to dry and smoothen this kind of hair. So, you might want to consider this option if you are a user with so many locks on your head.

Furthermore, the fact that these dryers are a lot lighter than porcelain and ceramic options is an added advantage.

However, these types of hair dryers are not appropriate for users with damaged or fine hair. This is why you need to understand the peculiarities of your locks and go for something suitable.

Get a Device with High Wattage

The way the device’s motor works is largely determined by the wattage level. So, you should get a product with a high wattage level. We strongly recommend that you stay away from devices that are less than 1500 watts. This is so that you get the best the device has to offer.

It will also interest you to know that many stylists use dryers that are well over 1500. More often than not, their choice of machines operates between 1800 and 2000 watts. This is very important as getting a salon-quality success rate is only possible with such equipment.

Stay Away from Heavy Dryers

There is the myth that a heavy dryer means that the equipment has a lot to offer. This is not true as there are some amazing lightweight products.

For the sake of your convenience, we strongly advise that you stay away from heavy dryers. The process of drying your hair might take a while and this is why you should avoid something heavy. If it were up to us, we will recommend that you go for something that is well below 1kg.

Go for a Product with Several Heat Options

Generally, heat can be quite damaging to your locks. For one, it hurts the cuticles that are very important in the structure of the hair. This is why we advise that you use cold water when if you have to wash your hair at any point in time.

Having established this, we strongly suggest that you get a product that has several heat options. The reason is that you might need some extra heat to straighten your locks at some point in time.

Also, some locks require more heat than others. For instance, people with thick and coarse locks need more heat applied. On the other end, people with fine, dry, or thin locks need very little heat applied. Right in between, people with normal locks need medium heat.

All of these variances are the reason you need a dryer that has several heat options.

People with Curly Locks Should Use Devices that have a Diffuser

It is very important for people that have curly locks to use dryers that have a diffuser. This is because this attachment will ensure that the required hot air is evenly distributed in large areas.

More important is the fact that it will do this while keeping the locks intact. For more information on this subject, you can check here.

Wrap Up

A dryer is one of the most important pieces of equipment to help you keep your hair in the right shape. However, it should only be used when needed. This is because excessive use of this equipment can cause damage to your locks.