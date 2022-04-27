How Disabilities Can Affect Website Usage: Tips for Making Your Site More Accessible – accessiBe WordPress

Did you know that one in five people in the United States has a disability? That’s a lot of people! And many of them use the internet to find information, shop and connect with others. If your website isn’t accessible to everyone, you’re missing out on a huge market. In this blog post, we will discuss how you can make your website more accessible for people with disabilities. We’ll cover everything from making your site easier to navigate to using tools such as accessiBe Wordpres. Keep reading to learn more.

Ways that Disabilities Can Affect Website Usage

Different types of disabilities can affect website usage in different ways. For example, someone who is blind might use a screen reader to navigate your site. Someone who is deaf might need closed captioning on your videos. And someone with a physical disability might need your site to be easy to navigate so they can use a keyboard or mouse alternative.

How to Make Your Website More Accessible

Now that we’ve gone over some of the ways disabilities can affect website usage let’s talk about how you can make your site more accessible. Below are some tips to get you started:

Use clear language

Using concise and easy-to-follow language is important for all website visitors, but it’s especially important for those with cognitive disabilities. When writing your content, make sure to use short sentences and simple words. Breaking up your text into smaller paragraphs can also help.

Include alt text on images

Alt-text is a brief description of an image displayed if the image can’t be seen. When adding images to your website, always include alt text to let screen reader users know what the image is.

Add closed captioning to videos

If you have videos on your site, add closed captioning so that deaf or hard of hearing users can follow along. You can create captions yourself or use a captioning service.

Use easy to navigate menus

Your website’s navigation should be easy to use for everyone. For example, drop-down menus and clickable links are easy for those using a mouse, but they can be difficult or impossible for someone with a physical disability to use. If possible, try to design your site to be navigated using only the keyboard.

Making sure all links are properly labeled

All links on your website should be properly labeled, so that screen reader users will know where they are going when they click on them. For example, “Click here for more information” is not an effective link label. A better label would be “Learn more about our products.”

Providing transcripts of audio content

If you have audio content on your website, provide transcripts so that people who are deaf or hard of hearing can follow along. You can also provide captions for videos if they are not available.

These are just a few ways you can make your website more accessible. You’ll ensure that everyone can use and enjoy your site by taking these steps. You’ll find that making your site accessible is not only the right thing to do, but it’s good for business too. So what are you waiting for? Get started today!