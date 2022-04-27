How an Accessibility Overlay Can Help Your Business Rank Higher in Google

You know the importance of ranking high in Google search results if you’re running a business. After all, that’s how most people find out about your company! This blog post will discuss how an accessibility overlay can help your website rank higher on Google. We’ll also talk about some of the benefits of using an accessibility overlay and how it can help improve your user experience.

What is an accessibility overlay and why should you use one?

An accessibility overlay is a piece of code that allows you to customize the appearance and functionality of your website to meet the needs of people with disabilities. This can include changing the font size, color, and contrast of your website or adding audio descriptions of images.

Using an accessibility overlay is a great way to ensure that everyone can use your website, regardless of their ability. Not only is this the right thing to do from a social responsibility standpoint, but it can also help you rank higher in Google search results. That’s because Google considers the accessibility of websites when determining their ranking.

How to get started with an accessibility overlay

If you’re not sure where to start, we recommend using the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) as a resource. These guidelines outline what you need to do to make your website accessible to people with different disabilities. Once you’ve reviewed the guidelines, you can start making changes to your website using an accessibility overlay.

Here are some best practices for using an accessibility overlay:

Use a simple, easy-to-understand design

Simplicity in design is crucial for an accessible website. That’s because people with disabilities often have difficulty processing complex information. So, when you’re designing your website, make sure to use clear and concise language and avoid using too much text or images.

Include alt text for images

Alt-text is a short description of an image displayed in place of the image if the image can’t be displayed. This is important for the blind or those with low vision, as they won’t be able to see the images on your website.

To add alt text to an image, simply select the image and enter the alt text in the “Description” field.

Make sure your website works with screen readers

Screen readers are software programs that allow people who are blind or have low vision to read the text on a website aloud. If you want your website to be accessible to people who use screen readers, you need to make sure that your website works with these programs.

One way to do this is to use descriptive link text. For example, instead of using “click here” as your link text, you would describe where the link goes. For example, you might say, “learn more about our accessibility overlay.”

You can also add headings and subheadings to your website to make it easier for people who use screen readers to navigate.

Why it’s important to have a good user experience

It’s important to have a good user experience for everyone who visits your website, but it’s especially important for people with disabilities. That’s because people with disabilities often have difficulty using websites that aren’t designed with their needs in mind.

An accessible website is easy to use for everyone, regardless of their ability. So by making your website accessible, you’re making it easier for people with disabilities to use, but you’re also improving the user experience for everyone.