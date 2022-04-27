The Ultimate Guide to Making Your Website Accessible – accessiBe

Making your website accessible is important for several reasons. First, it’s the right thing to do. Everyone should have equal access to your website regardless of their abilities. Second, making your website accessible can help you reach a larger audience. Third, many people with disabilities use assistive technologies such as accessiBe to navigate the web, and if your website is not accessible, they will be unable to use it. This guide will discuss how you can make your website more accessible for everyone.

What is website accessibility and why is it important?

Website accessibility is important because it ensures that everyone can access and use your website, regardless of their abilities. In addition, making your website accessible can help you reach a larger audience, as many people with disabilities use assistive technologies to navigate the web. Some common assistive technologies used by people with disabilities include screen readers, which read aloud the text on a website; screen magnifiers, which enlarge the text on a website; and voice recognition software, which allows people to navigate websites using voice commands.

How can you make your website more accessible for everyone?

There are many ways you can make your website more accessible for everyone. Some of these include:

-Using clear and concise language

-Make sure your website can be navigated using a keyboard

-Adding alternative text to images

-Creating captions for videos

What are some common assistive technologies used by people with disabilities to navigate the web?

Some common assistive technologies used by people with disabilities include screen readers, which read aloud the text on a website; screen magnifiers, which enlarge the text on a website; and voice recognition software, which allows people to navigate websites using voice commands.

How can you test your website for accessibility compliance?

There are many ways you can test your website for accessibility compliance. Some of these include:

-Use a screen reader to test how well your website can be navigated using a keyboard

-Adding alternative text to images and testing how well the screen reader reads it aloud

-Creating captions for videos and testing how well the screen reader reads them aloud

What are the benefits of making your website accessible?

There are many benefits of making your website accessible. Some of these include:

-Reaching a larger audience

-Improving the user experience for everyone

-Complying with accessibility laws and regulations

Other FAQs

Q: Do I have to make my entire website accessible?

A: No, you are not required to make your entire website accessible. However, you should make sure that any important information or functionality is accessible.

Q: What if I can’t make my website 100% accessible?

A: If you can’t make your website 100% accessible, you should still make it as accessible as possible. Every little bit helps!

Q: What if I’m not sure if my website is accessible?

A: If you’re unsure if your website is accessible, you can test it using a screen reader or other assistive technology. You can also hire an accessibility consultant to perform an accessibility audit of your website.

Q: I’m not a web developer. Can I still make my website accessible?

A: Yes! You don’t need to be a web developer to make your website accessible. There are many tools and resources available that can help you.

Q: What if I need more help?

A: If you need more help, many accessibility consultants and organizations can assist you. These include the World Wide Web Consortium (WWC) and the National Center for Accessible Media (NCAM).

