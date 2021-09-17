The Basic Checklist for Opening a New Restaurant

Even though the foodservice industry is highly competitive, the possibilities are endless. Opening a new restaurant can be exciting and overwhelming at the same time. The decisions you make can significantly impact your new restaurant. We’ve put together a comprehensive checklist for opening a new restaurant.

1. Staff

There’s no denying that a restaurant is as good as its staff. Employees play an integral role in the success of a restaurant. Every restauranteur must prioritize hiring competent staff. Are you planning to hire staff for your new restaurant? Consider hiring staff with good interpersonal skills.

Recruiting new employees can take a significant toll on your finances. It’s no wonder that growing businesses slow down on hiring new staff. Before you fill any open positions in your restaurant, decide on the salary and benefits. Remunerations vary according to company and budget.

You also have to purchase the right clothes or uniform for your employees. The bottom line is that any chosen styles should represent your brand and provide a perfect fit for the recipient.

2. Power Supply

Anything can go wrong with the conventional power source. There’s every possibility that power could go out during extreme weather and climatic conditions like hurricanes, storms, and earthquakes. Staying without could result in significant financial losses and food wastage.

That said, you should make provisions for a standby power supply. You can go for a portable generator or large generator, depending on your restaurant needs. Additionally, schedule routine maintenance to boost the generator's performance.

3. Kitchen Equipment

Starting a new restaurant entails investing in kitchen equipment and supplies. Keep in mind that your new foodservice business must have several pieces of equipment to function optimally. Buying restaurant equipment can be very cost-intensive, given that you have to buy many items. There’s no gainsaying that the cost of buying can negatively impact your bottom line.

If your budget cannot accommodate new equipment, consider buying used restaurant equipment. That way, you don’t have to break the bank to get the much-needed tools for your startup. So that you know, used restaurant equipment can also be as efficient and reliable as new ones.

With used equipment, you can save money that can be useful for other pressing issues. Ensure you buy second-hand equipment from reputable vendors. Alternatively, you can lease equipment to minimize startup costs.

4. Grand Opening

Grand openings have become more prevalent in recent years. Most restauranteurs leverage grand openings to leave a lasting impression in the minds of their prospective customers. Formal openings that are disorganized or understaffed tend to give fine dining establishments a bad reputation.

Keep in mind that a well-organized grand opening can make a world of difference for your restaurant. Staging an event that excels in customer service delivery can act as a catalyst for growth. Visibly impressed guests can spread positive word of mouth about your foodservice brand, which can spark organic conversations about your brand. So, try to put a lot of thought into planning your restaurant’s grand opening.

Before the main grand opening event, you may decide to organize a soft opening event. A soft opening event allows you to test your preparedness for the big opening day. Feel free to invite your loved ones and colleagues for the soft opening. For one, they can give you feedback and offer ideas to boost your operation.