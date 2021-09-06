AUSTRALIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE ODDS- A QUICK GUIDE

Sports, especially football, defines Australia. Everyone in Australia is aware of the AFL but some people might wonder what AFL (Australian Football League) actually is? And how does it work?

For starters, It is a premier league of Australian football competition and is deemed one of Australia’s most popular games. Some Aussies might even say it is a way of life for them. Due to its popularity it is extremely common to see AFL odds everywhere in the media and even friends and family tip against each other to see which team amongst their favourites will beat the opposing team.

Some of the most popular teams are Richmond, Carlton or even Collingwood.

First documented AFL games were initially played in late 1858, with around 18 teams. Ever since, watching the game and adding their excitement by raising the win’s stake has been a prevalent pastime for many Aussies, where they hang out at a buddy’s place after work and crack open a beer to relax and unwind from a stressful day of work.

History of Australian Football League:

The Australian Football League was known to be played right from the Victorian Age (1897 – 1989), and hence it is also known as the Victorian Football league which is one of the reasons why teams form the state of Victoria have been dominating the AFL since 1990.( 19 out of 30)

The AFL is now extremely popular and has 18 teams in the league, mainly dominated by ten leading clubs based in Victoria, two of them from South Australia, Western Australia, New South Wales, and Queensland.

Every team that is playing plays a total of 22 games every season out of the total matches being played, and out of them, the top eight qualifying teams head towards playing for the AFL finals, which goes on for four weeks. It leads to the finals, with the top 2 finalists, and the Grand Finale takes place either on the last Saturday of September or could also occur on the first Saturday of October, depending on the games. This game is held in the Cricket Ground of Melbourne.

What players and teams to keep an eye out for?

It is always good to go through the top teams’ list and follow the games closely to have a precise bet. As in 2021, the AFL is expected to be played on March 18th, with the opening taking place between the three-time grand champions in four seasons, the Richmond Tigers and the Carlton Blues.