What to look for when buying a Tudor watch at an auction

Ask anyone to name the luxury watch brand they know, and most likely, they will tell you Tudor or Rolex. And that’s a correct guess. The Swiss-based watchmaker has manufactured some of the most spectacular watches ever while maintaining its reputation of craftsmanship and precision.

It’s a symbol of success.

The Tudor watch finds itself trapped in influential personalities like celebrities and world leaders. This is because owning one puts you in higher status in society. It’s a symbol of success and luxury. And what fuels the thriving collector’s market is the brand’s affinity and recognition. Everyone seems to associate Tudor with a high price, but that’s not always true- you even get some retailing at a minimum of $400.

Doing a Tudor Collection

Starting a Tudor collection is as easy and affordable as you never thought. However, knowing what to buy can be truly intimidating.

To help you grasp the world of Tudor collecting, the following is a guide on a few things you’ve to note when choosing Tudor at the auction.

Check out for original features.

A savvy collector checks the watch’s constituent parts so that they are as original as possible. If something has been replaced, the value goes down drastically. Often, collectors prefer the original aged dial to a new restored or replaced dial. Inspect the hands, dials, straps, and movement for any signs to confirm any removal or modification. A reputable auction company should give a detailed report of the watch’s condition; that’s the best place to start.

Inspect the overall condition

When considering a Tudor purchase, it’s essential to check out its overall condition for both current and vintage models. Some collectors want to own a specific model, while others need the best examples for their collections.

Find out if the watch face is clear/ legible, whether there are scratches on the glass, and most importantly, if the clasp closes appropriately.

Check if the reference number matches the watch.

Tudor watches have a stamp and a reference number that will allow you to identify the model. You can check out on the internet or some standard Tudor books, and that helps you make sure the watch matches others with the same number. To ensure you don’t fall victim to fakers, ask as many questions as you can about the above-mentioned standard books.

Ask for paperwork and a box.

If you get a Tudor in a box and with paperwork, then lucky you. The interesting extras add great value because they help in completing the history of the watch. Be careful to verify that that the box is as old as the watch. And the serial should also correspond with the paperwork.

What’s the story behind the Tudor watch?

The provenance of the Tudor Watch can affect the value of Tudor. For instance, a Tudor watch with a history of being in the military adds to the appeal. That includes knowing the previous owner of the Tudor. Of interest also to the collector is to know the watch landed into the hands of the collector.

Before you purchase a watch from an auction, you must verify the previous owner of the Tudor together with other features which could affect the value.