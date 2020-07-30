Stay physically active during self-quarantine

Since the number of COVID-19 affected cases are still on the rise in the country, people are requested to stay at home. All the fitness centers across the country along with other locations are closed until the situation is clear.

To remain physically active during isolation at home is a challenge for many people in this pandemic. With being self-quarantined at home, less physical activity and sedentary behavior can affect the well-being and quality of life of a person.

As per Writer For My Paper guidelines, a person needs to have at least 150 minutes of normal intensity or 75 minutes of high-intensity physical activity in a week to stay healthy and fit. A person can achieve this standard requirement of exercise with a little effort and without any special equipment.

Here are a few tips to stay active during self-quarantine at home.

1. Short and Active Breaks during the Day:

During the self-quarantine period at home, make a plan of spending your day and stick to it. Add short and active breaks in your daily schedule. These little breaks will add up to your weekly requirement of physical activity.

Few examples of these active breaks between work are playing with children, gardening, dancing, or doing a bit of cleaning work. All these can be a regular part of your daily routine without much effort and time.

2. An Online Exercise Class:

Make use of your time at home and technology by taking online exercise classes. There are a lot of such classes available online and most of them are free.

These online classes will give you a complete demonstration of an exercise and how you can do it at your home.

One important thing to remember here is some of these exercises can be extensive. Having no experience in such exercises may make it difficult and risky for you. So always keep in mind your limitation while doing such an exercise.

In general, it is a simple and great option to keep yourself fit.

3. Walk:

Walk is also a type of simple exercise. While in isolation at home, walk at small places for a specific time is a good option. Walking around your small room can help you to remain active.

You can adjust your walk time in your work. Just like if you are talking to someone on phone, rather than sitting on the couch, just start walking around your home.

Be sure to keep a distance of one meter from others if you have a plan of walking in a nearby park or your street.

4. Stand Up:

Sitting on the couch for longer periods is bad for physical health. To avoid this sedentary behavior, try to stand up whenever possible. It is ideal to get yourself to stand up for a few minutes after every 30 minutes of sitting.

You can use a standing desk or pile of books to keep on working while standing. Spend your sedentary leisure time by keeping your mind active. Reading, a puzzle, or a board game are few cognitively stimulating activities.