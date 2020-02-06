We live in a digital era, and there is no escaping mobile devices. As a parent, all you can do is regulate the amount of screen time your child is allowed to have. With educational games, you can ensure that the time they spend on their devices is productive.

There are so many educational games to choose from. Make sure you only download games that have been created by well-reputed developers.

Kids today hardly go outside to play, but this does not mean that you cannot ensure they get enough playtime. Games today are quite interactive, and you can get the kids moving around even inside the house.

Invest in age-appropriate games that challenge your kids to think outside the box. The kind of interactions your child has as a kid shapes the person they will be when they grow up.

You should go for games that allow you to interact with your child. This way, you get to spend quality time with them every chance you get. As an adult, you have so much going on, and most times, you cannot afford to spend time with your kids outside the house.

Here are the top 5 educational mobile games you should download.

Math Kids

This is a mobile game that helps your kids master basic math concepts. Introducing your child to this game ensures that your children grow up loving mathematics.

Math is challenging for many kids because not many people are good with numbers. However, with a little practice, you can ensure that your child scores perfect grades in this subject.

Memrise

This is an application that teaches your child new words through gamification. The game’s interface is user-friendly to ensure your kids have an easy time navigating.

This is a free app that ensures that each day, your child learns a new word. Vocabulary is very essential in communication.

Udacity

This is an application that comes with unlimited courses. Whatever your child wants to learn, here or she can find it on this app. At a small fee, you get access to tutors who help your child improve on different subjects.

Brainscape

Flashcards are an excellent way to help your child master definitions. Brainscape is a gaming app that helps your child create flashcards that you can always have access to. You can now say goodbye to misplacing flashcards.

Chess

Did you know your kids can play chess on their tablets? You heard that right. If you keep losing chess pieces in the house, you should think about downloading the virtual version of the game.

Conclusion

There you have it, five educational games for your kids. Parents should invest in helping their kids grown into wholesome adults. Make sure you download the legitimate versions of these apps. Now you don’t have to worry about your child wasting time on the internet.