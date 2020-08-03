Taking A Look At CBD Oil For Dogs

The world is changing as we know it, the way we take care of our animals and pets has significantly evolved to the point where some pets live better lives than people, and as crazy as that may seem when there aren’t enough water sources to sustain some parts of the world, the small things are still possible.

My granny always used to say (as often as she could make it relevant) that no matter how many small tasks you do they all add up, and before you know it you turn around, and suddenly that hill is a mountain and the goal doesn’t seem that impossible anymore.

This sticks in my head daily, even more so when I see the long to-do list of house chores I’ve made for myself, that hill of a list certainly does become a mountain quicker than you anticipated.

While we aren’t affluent or even near to rolling in our finances we are stable, we have our routines in place that are manageable and seem to work for the meantime, and our schedules aren’t overflowing with errands or parent-teacher meetings, so I decided to take action with regards to our nutrition and well-being. Including the dogs and cat. (Which we hardly see.)

Time for a change.

I usually stock up on every multi-vitamin and mineral known to man and for all ailments and ages, if the pharmacy was ever closed one night you could knock on our door and I would probably have what you need or something similar. Even I’ll admit it got a bit out of hand.

This time around I’ve opted for the ‘less is more’ approach.’ I’d been hearing the ‘buzz on the streets’ about a new product called CBD and at first, I thought the whispers were ridiculous because, if you are like me and have no idea what it’s all about, upon first research you’ll see its made and extracted from the hemp flower which is part of the marijuana family.

I dismissed it initially because when I hear marijuana I conjure up memories from my university days where the rooms were filled with thick white smoke, the music of drums and windpipes filled the hallways, and I would have to study on the grass patches under the trees to make any sense of what I was looking at. Cannabis wasn’t for me.

But I kept hearing the name pop up so I decided to give it another go, delved into the research and homework, and came out the other end pleasantly and shockingly surprised, to be honest.

The first thing that needs to be made clear is that CBD does come from the hemp flower which is a cousin of the marijuana family, but with safe CO2 extraction processing, regulated harvesting, and eco-friendly manufacturing the THC component (read more about it in this link ) is removed and thus making it safe for human and animal consumption.

The second point is that as a naturally grown product, the benefits have substantially outweighed the negatives and with so many success stories increasing daily, it’s hard to wonder how it affects the medical industry. I, for one, have opted for organic produce as affordable and possible and is one of the main reasons we began using CBD oil as a family.

CBD for everyone.

Initially, we took CBD ‘supplements’ in the form of capsules for my husband and me, CBD infused gummies for the kids, and the occasional bottle of oil on standby for those days when we needed that little bit extra and simply stirred a few drops into the evening meal.

I then noticed the furballs began to walk around less, slower, and their energy levels had reduced. I wasn’t sure if it was due to age or there was something deeper we weren’t aware of and had to look into.

Before rushing off to the vets like I normally would, I had heard stories, which you can read more about of other pet owners giving their dogs CBD and decided to give it a try. What had we got to lose? It was working wonders in our lives and we haven’t felt better.

CBD benefits for pets.

Most of these listed below we have experienced first-hand and the reason why we so highly recommend trying CBD if you are hesitant about chemical-based medicines, going organic and natural has transformed our lives.

Stress . I didn’t believe it but dogs get anxiety just like us, they have no way of communicating it effectively other than shaking like a leaf and hiding in dark corners. Ours would cower under the stairs, whimper for hours, and only fell asleep to forget the nightmare of fireworks sounds by eating a bit of food we had put a sedative in.

. I didn’t believe it but dogs get anxiety just like us, they have no way of communicating it effectively other than shaking like a leaf and hiding in dark corners. Ours would cower under the stairs, whimper for hours, and only fell asleep to forget the nightmare of fireworks sounds by eating a bit of food we had put a sedative in. Pain. From inflamed joints to still muscles CBD reacts within the body as a whole and treats and manages the problem areas, within a week or two the effect was noticeable and Bruno (our dog) was soon running around like his old self.

A great way to implement CBD into their diet if wrestling them to open their mouth is not your thing is to make tasty snack treats, biscuits with a few drops soaked in, or CBD edibles for pets, and Bob’s your uncle. Check out https://www.holistapet.com/product/best-cbd-oil-for-dogs-cats/ for a quick look at products available and what might suit you and your pet.

Tumors. CBD is not a cure for cancer but it does significantly reduce the protein production in the cells in which the cancer forming tumors feed off. The reduction in tumor growth is supported by many success stories, even more so that the nausea and vomiting that comes with chemotherapy is manageable if chronic or eliminated.

Life before CBD is a blur to us, we don’t know how we managed all those years topped up with every pill under the sun just to stop the chronic pain which thanks to handy CBD recipes we keep experimenting with is a thing of the past.