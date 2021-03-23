Menthol Vape Juice and More, How Vape Flavors Exploded

When vaping was first brought onto the scene there were generally 2 flavors which you could find, one was menthol vape juice and the other was tobacco flavored juice. Naturally both of these flavors were the same as the cigarettes, and that was pretty much the MO of these liquid producing companies, to deliver a product which could provide what smokers were used to.

Over the years however we have seen an explosion of flavors come out and these days there are hundreds of flavors which those who like to vape can choose from. The companies which produce these liquids understand the need for new and creative flavors and they will often draw on popular food items, and then look to provide a flavor which is akin to those. From fruits to desserts, this has been an area of vaping which has really blown up, and here is why we have seen such a spike in the range of flavors on offer.

Demand of The Products

Quite early on we saw a few companies look to increase their range of flavors, and brought out a small variety of flavors which they were hoping customers would enjoy. Some of the earliest flavors were things like apple or strawberry, popular flavors which customers have long enjoyed. There was a much bigger take up of these products than most companies anticipated and of course once they knew that the demand was there, they then sought to continue to increase the range to find out just how popular future flavors could be.

Younger Audience

Whilst many smokers would use vaping as a way to reduce their nicotine consumption and eventually to stop smoking altogether, many in the younger generation skipped cigarettes entirely and took up vaping. As we have seen in so many industries, the younger generation is much more inclined to enjoy interesting and sweeter flavors, than the older generation will. This has resulted in a huge explosion in popularity of vape flavors, especially amongst this younger age group. In the main, the more creative and outlandish flavors which have been created by these companies, has shown great promise amongst younger vapers than the older generation, who by and large prefer more traditional and simple flavors.

Enjoyment

Whereas so many who smoked cigarettes did so because of the fact that they were addicted to them, with vaping we see a different approach. Ultimately there are so many who vape for the flavor rather than the nicotine hit, and they will often smoke low strength liquids which are packed with flavors and not nicotine. As vaping has become more of a source for enjoyment, we have seen so many look to focus on flavor above everything else. Those who do so cannot wait for future flavors to come out for them to try.

This is something which we can certainly expect to see more of in the future years, as more and more flavors are discovered.