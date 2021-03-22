Being Eco-friendly with Your Significant Other

Our advocacy for the safety and sustainability of the planet starts with inspiration. Perhaps we were inspired to care for the nonhuman by our beloved pet dogs and cats while we were growing up. Maybe we were inspired by Sir David Attenborough’s iconic narration of the magnificent images of nature on Planet Earth. But, sometimes, that inspiration comes from our loved ones.

Being surrounded by people who truly love the environment can inspire us to love the environment, too. This is why it’s fairly common for couples to be passionate about the environment’s welfare together. So if you feel that this is something that you and your partner could do, here’s how. Who knows? Perhaps your quest for a sustainable lifestyle together might lead to a lasting and sustainable relationship between you two as well.

Get Creative with Gift-giving

Celebrating your milestones as a couple is an integral part of your relationship. It’s the greatest opportunity to show your commitment to one another. It’s when jewelry is exchanged. It’s when you would do something meaningful such as exchanging keys to each other’s apartments. But, after a while, it’s common for couples to start struggling with ideas for a present for one another. So it’s a good thing that there’s this tradition in gift-giving during wedding anniversaries.

Per year, there’s an assigned material that your anniversary gift could be based on. For the first anniversary, the gift should be made of paper. For the second, it should be made from cotton. For the third, it’s leather, and so on and so forth. Take this opportunity to make something by hand. Upcycle some materials and turn them into something meaningful.

Find Unique Symbols for Your Relationship

Sharing something symbolic such as rings and necklaces is common in many relationships. It’s their way of showing to the world that they’re lovingly committed to someone. If they’re physically apart and are forced to endure a long-distance relationship, then such symbolic objects would somehow make them feel that their significant others are always with them.

So if you feel the need to have something to symbolize your commitment to one another, then use this as an opportunity to use sustainable materials. Instead of looking for gems that were sourced from harmful mining operations, you can opt for other accessories. Get matching black silicone bracelets that you both could wear every day. This is great because silicone is known for being a non-toxic and ocean-friendly type of plastic. And it can last much longer than other types. So you’ll be helping the environment by opting for silicone materials.

Go on Plant-based Food Adventures

Contrary to popular belief, eating plant-based food is not as drab and boring as people might think. When we hear the words “soy,” “green,” or “alternative,” we turn away quickly. And then we childishly imagine that vegan and vegetarian people eat kale all day, like rabbits in a forest. That, of course, is not true at all. There are many plant-based meals that can be exciting to try out.

You and your significant other could explore many restaurants that offer plant-based and vegan meals. Or, to really make your date night memorable, you two can cook at home. Roasted cauliflower with zaatar spice and tahini sauce—doesn’t that sound intriguing and exciting?

What’s even better about trying out plant-based meals together is that you two are also embarking on a healthier lifestyle together. You’re influencing each other in a positive way, making your relationship sustainable.

Go on Fun and Impactful Dates

Another issue that many couples face through the years is keeping their date nights new and exciting. Sure, it can be nice to settle into a routine with each other. We’ve all heard of stories that are similar to couples who have been going on Friday night dinners in the same diner for fifty years. But it’s also good for you and your partner to try out new things together.

And one thing that you two can try is to do on impactful dates together. Together, you can rescue stray and struggling animals in your neighborhood and bring them to the shelter. You can volunteer in soup kitchens or other organizations. You can even try fun activities such as tree-planting. The possibilities are endless. And, in this way, you two are bonding while helping the environment.

The essence of being in a relationship with a significant other is the journey that you take together. That sounds awfully cliche but it’s true. You embark on a journey of building a family together. So it might be good to include in your journey together the goal to live a sustainable lifestyle.

After all, being in a loving and committed relationship means sharing each other’s problems, burdens, and passions. So, by caring for the environment, we’re also caring for our partners.