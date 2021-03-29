Josh Melick on the Importance of Customer Service

As well as being an experienced engineer, Josh Melick has founded three businesses. One of which, Broadly, specializes in developing tools and systems to aid businesses in better organizing their business systems and to better communicate with their customers.

Importance of Customer Service

Melick believes that businesses should not underestimate the impact that their customer service has on their overall success. However, Melick also puts forward the idea that businesses shouldn’t be passive when it comes to customer service and need to plan to execute well-developed customer service solutions. That will greatly boost businesses’ customer service rankings.

One recommendation which he makes is for businesses to have a system put in place to allow customers to give feedback on their interactions with their employees. So that employees who consistently give great service and who attract letters of thanks are given opportunities to progress within their companies. While employees who consistently attract a lot of complaints can be given warnings. He even recommends that businesses immediately let go of employees who have several fact-checked complaints filed against them. As if customers have negative experiences with a particular staff member, future customers are also likely to be disappointed by the service which this employer is likely to give them.

Melick also recommends that businesses take steps to properly manage all of their business systems to make it easier for information to be accessed quickly and efficiently. Unfortunately, many businesses take a haphazard approach to managing their systems and don’t take the effort to link all of their systems in their network to a primary system. Which can make finding specific pieces of information an incredibly difficult task. One huge way that customer service has changed in the last few years, is that while in the past customers would only expect a response to a query within business hours, today customers expect timely responses no matter what time of day it is or if they have a question in the weekend. As customers demand access to information almost instantaneously customer support workers need to be able to quickly access key information.

One way that businesses can make it easier for their employees to gain access to important customer information is to keep all of their databases in a cloud-based system. Especially as it’s wise for businesses to have a backup of all of their systems and information in case there is a problem with one of their servers. As the last thing that a business needs is to lose all of its important data. Some of which may be owned by their long-term customers and which they need to protect.

When it comes to access to customer support teams, Melick believes that most individuals will try and contact companies via instant chat messaging, email, or phone. Which are the services on which businesses should focus their efforts on instead of focusing on low-volume services such as Twitter-based customer support.

So if businesses want to follow the advice of an expert who has a wealth of personal experience with building solutions for customer service issues, they should follow the advice of Josh Melick.