How An Accessibility Overlay Can Help The Elderly On Your Website

Your website can be a very powerful and engaging medium whether you’re running a business, campaign, or group. A good looking site with some great content can speak volumes about your company and leave potential customers within their grasp. But what happens when those people who make up the bulk of your audience don’t understand how to use your site? How do you ensure that as many people as possible view and use your web pages equally? Here we’ll look at how using an accessibility overlay can help users interact with your website more easily, whatever their age.

There are several ways in which an overlay for accessibility helps the elderly on any given webpage. Most importantly, they can help to improve navigation and make it easy for users to see where they are and what options they have through the use of visual cues and shortcuts. They may also serve as a valuable tool in educating your website or blog visitors about accessibility so that you can reach even more people with your web pages.

One of the key features that an overlay brings is the ability to add navigational hints such as breadcrumbs which show exactly where you’re located on a page and how many places there are left to navigate through before returning back where you started from. This feature is particularly helpful in keeping track of where you are on a page without having to scroll up or down, which might not be possible for someone who finds this action difficult.

Using an overlay can help to reassure your users that they’re using the site the right way by highlighting key areas which are interactive, such as buttons. For instance, there’s no need to guess if what you’re clicking is important; when hovering over an area, it will change color and become obvious that your cursor is currently in something that can be clicked on. This feature may also prove valuable in terms of keeping track of how much content is left to be read before you reach the end of a particular post or article.

In this technological world, it’s important that you don’t alienate mobile device users from being able to interact with your site. An overlay can help to ensure that they have an improved experience and can access all of the key elements through clearly labeled buttons and links on a simple and easy-to-read page. This is especially useful if someone finds it difficult to read information on a small screen or might be visiting your site more infrequently as the user’s saved bookmarks may not always contain current details such as changes in URLs or post dates.

Another great feature that an overlay brings is the opportunity to provide far more contextual help than would usually take place in a standard tooltip. For instance, if someone accesses your website using a screen reader, they might not be able to make sense of some of the images or other visual elements displayed on your page. With an overlay, however, you can provide them with an audio cue about what these are for so they get a better idea of how they work. Another important point here is that this information will supplement what’s often displayed in alt text which may only show up when someone uses their mouse pointer to hover over it.