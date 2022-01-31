How Does The accessiBe WordPress Plugin Work?

accessiBe is a WordPress plugin that can be activated on any page or post. The document will then become accessible, and the individual elements in the HTML code of the document (including: Titles, Paragraphs, Headings, and Links) will be transformed into alternative text for everyone to read. When you open an Accessible Webpage, the plugin will read all of the titles and paragraphs, which makes it easier to understand what is written. You can click on any paragraph or title without the fear of losing focus in the browser.

Accessibility means that each individual can use your website without barriers. This includes people with visual impairments but also those who perhaps haven’t been blessed with fine motor skills or a very sensitive pointer finger. The accessiBe WordPress plugin works both on the website itself but also if you are using a WordPress theme that is not based on Accessibility.

accessiBe works with all websites and themes, no matter how complex the code “looks.” You can read more about our Easy mode. If your site uses an accessibility plugin such as JAWS, ChromeVox, or TalkBack, we recommend that you turn it off. For example: to enable/disable the plugin in an article, click on the image below. The accessiBe sign will be displayed prominently at all times when enabled, so there is no risk of missing it.

When creating an accessible page with accessiBe, you do not have to think about anything else that you would normally write for a normal page. The code of your individual post/page will, of course, remain intact and does not get altered. We only add an alternative text to it.

The plugin is based on a simple idea – that any individual should be able to access all content on your website without having to use another computer or device. The best thing is that you don’t need any more knowledge on how to create a website or any more money. accessiBe works on all websites and costs you nothing additional!

In some cases, it might be necessary to have a special plugin installed on your site. For example: some “headline” plugins from the WordPress repository or other plugins that change the appearance of your articles can cause problems with the accessiBe plugin. If you receive complaints that the accessibility features do not work, we recommend that you contact your website administrator or hosting service and ask them to enable the use of custom CSS on your site.

The majority of WordPress plugins that change headers and titles work on their own, without interfering with the accessiBe plugin. However, some plugins do not obey the rules and add code that overrides the styles on your page. In such cases, we strongly recommend that you contact your website administrator or hosting service to ask them to enable the use of custom CSS on your site.

We hope that this article has enlightened you a little bit more on what accessiBe is and how it works. We would be very happy if we could help everyone to make their websites accessible. The more people who work with WordPress, the better.

