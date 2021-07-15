Tips to Having an Unforgettable Vacation Bible School Experience

Vacation bible school programs can be a great way to get reconnected with your faith, God’s love, and your bible community. If you or your child or family will be attending a vacation bible camp this summer, there are ways you can ensure one of the best vacation bible camps yet.

By planning ahead, making the most of those connections, and finding the perfect camp for you, you’ll be sure to have an experience you’ll treasure forever. For ways to have an unforgettable vacation bible school experience, read on.

Capture the experience.

Most bible vacations come with a variety of fun activities you’ll participate in with friends from all over the country. For this reason, it’s a great idea to bring with you a quality camera so you can save memories you’ll treasure for a lifetime.

To ensure your memories are preserved from your vacation bible study or bible camp, consider renting a limited edition camera like red Komodo to take the best pictures possible. In renting your photography equipment instead of buying it, you’ll be able to save money you can put toward something else without sacrificing the quality of your print and digital photos.

Maybe you’re bringing the whole family with you and you know other families coming to this year’s vacation bible study. Perhaps you homeschool your children together under a Christian curriculum. If your children are friends but don’t get to see each other often, taking those quality pictures will be important for maintaining friendships down the road. While memories might fade, having mementos from shared memories is a great way to remind your children about the friends they’ve made and get them excited for future vacation bible groups or camps.

Do your research ahead of time.

If you or your family has never attended a vacation bible school, it’s a good idea to do some research ahead of time to make sure it’s the right vacation bible school for you. Start with your local church and ask your pastor, priest, or another religious leader who they recommend for your spiritual adventure. Doing this ahead of time will save you the trouble of finding out you’ve landed on the wrong vacation bible camp for you or your family.

For example, making the effort to travel to a vacation bible school or camp and learning that the camp offers a different religious perspective would make the trip less satisfying than if you’re traveling to a VBS program tailored for you and your belief system.

Stay connected before and after camp.

While they can’t replace the scripture, activity books, and lessons you’ll learn, the friends you make in vacation bible school will have the potential to be lifelong friends. In sharing the same belief system and values, it’s likely that you and the people you meet will have more in common than not. To make the most of your important bible school experience, do what you can to stay connected to VBS friends before and after your trip. Join common social media or chat groups and take time between vacations to catch up. In sharing yourself and your life before and after VBS, your connections will be all the richer.

In the end, meeting with like-minded people to talk about God’s word and encourage each other in a faith journey is a great way to spend vacations any time of the year. As you head off to your vacation bible study program this year, make sure to attend with an open mind and plans to stay connected. Odds are, the experience will be one you and your whole family will never forget.