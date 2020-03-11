Javier Burillo Exposes Three Ways To Tour Mykonos Island

Some people visit Mykonos for the celebrities and parties but most go to see its beauty and experience its culture. If a trip to Mykonos is in your plans then you will want to consider these three ways to experience and tour the island just like Javier Burillo.

Take a Walking Tour of Mykonos Old Town

While you may not be able to walk in the shoes of the ancient natives of Mykonos, you can at least take a walking tour of the beautiful Old Town in which they lived and established themselves. Should you choose to participate, you will either be picked up at your hotel or meet up with other tour members at the Archaeological Museum which is close to the entry point of Old Mykonos Town. From there, an adventure into the history of Mykonos begins as you walk past monuments and wander through streets filled with whitewashed buildings and churches, led by an excellent English-speaking guide. When the tour ends you can get dropped back off at your hotel, or choose to find your own way back.

Private Jeep Adventure Tour

For those uninterested in the idea of walking for long periods, a private jeep adventure tour organized by one of the luxury hotels in Mykonos lets you experience the more unexplored parts of Mykonos while resting your feet. Go past the more popular beaches, bars, and streets, and really dig into the culture of Mykonos by going into the smaller villages to learn how the locals live. Visit their fishing harbors and farms, where you’ll learn how to tend to the animals as well as some basic farming techniques. Afterward, you will be treated to light snacks made from wholly organic produce. The tour does not end there, however. Drive on to one of Mykonos’ monasteries, as well as some of the more remote beaches and one of the old mines. The tour is usually wrapped up with a stop at a famous photo spot before returning back into town.

Yacht Cruise and Guided Tour of Rhenia and Delos Islands

If you have already explored both of the tour options above and want to see what Mykonos has to offer beyond its streets and villages, then take a cruise on a small, private yacht and check out two islands off the coast of Mykonos. You will be transported from your hotel to the docks where the yacht awaits, packed with drinks, food, and diving gear which you will need for the journey. Once you are settled onto the yacht by the friendly cruise staff, the boat will head south-west of Mykonos towards the unoccupied island of Rhenia. Once there, you will have the option to explore the island, which is still uninhabited today. You will also be able to go deep water swimming in the bay, or simply relax on the yacht. Afterwards, the boat will continue to the ancient Delos, where you will be able to walk among the historical and sacred artifacts.