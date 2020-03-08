History of the Canadian gold maple leaf coin

The Canadian gold maple leaf coin is one of the most sought after gold coins in the world. To discover a few interesting facts about the Canadian gold maple leaf coin, simply continue reading.

The Canadian Royal Mint first started producing the gold maple leaf coin in 1979. To this day, the Canadian Royal Mint continues to produce the ever popular Canadian gold maple leaf coin. The Canadian gold maple leaf coin is issued once a year.

It has a face value of 50 Canadian dollars:

While some gold and silver coins have lesser values of $10 or $20 dollars, the Canadian gold maple leaf coin features a face value of 50 Canadian dollars. However, as gold is priced by weight, each Canadian gold maple leaf coin is worth far more than $50.

In 2007, the Royal Canadian Mint produced a gold maple leaf coin which featured a $1 million dollar value, instead of a $50 dollar value. This collectible coin is estimated to be worth approximately $3.5 million dollars. It is 50 cm in diameter and 3 cm thick.

If features a portrait of Queen Elizabeth the II:

As Canada remains a commonwealth country which is governed by Queen Elizabeth II, the reverse side of the Canadian gold maple leaf features a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II.

The age of the queen varies depending on the year which each Canadian gold maple leaf coin was produced. The gold coins which were originally produced from 1979-1989 feature a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II when she was 39 years old. While the coins which were produced in 1990-2013 featured a portrait of a 64 year old Queen Elizabeth II. Finally from 2014 to the present day all of the Canadian gold maple leaf coins which are produced feature a portrait of a 79 year old Queen Elizabeth II.

So you’ll be able to tell how roughly how old a Canadian gold maple leaf coin is, without looking at its date of issue, simply by seeing how old Queen Elizabeth II seems to be. On the reverse of your coin.

It features as maple leaves are synonymous with Canada:

It may not come as a surprise that the Canadian Royal Mint and the Canadian government chose to design a gold coin, which features a maple leaf. As the maple leaf features on Canada’s flag and has always been seen as one of the official symbols of Canada.

Purchasing Canadian gold maple leaf coins:

