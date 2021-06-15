Yeezy 350 Mono Ice Sneaker Release Date

If you pride yourself on being a self-confessed sneakerhead and enjoy collecting the latest Yeezy releases, you may have heard news about the release of the Yeezy 350 Mono Ice Sneaker. Which is one of the four latest colorways to be released by Adidas and is set to sell out quickly.

The Yeezy 350 Mono Ice Sneaker has a release date of the 25th of June, 2021. So if you want to get your hands on a pair, make sure to be quick as they are likely to sell out fast. Even on the resale market. As they give the much-loved Yeezy a brand new lease on life while still retaining the stylish, minimalist aesthetic that Yeezys are known for, all around the world.

Not only are the Mono Ice sneakers rare but they also are eye-catching and instantly recognizable due to their ice blue uppers. That are manufactured out of monofilament mesh which is a mixture of ice blue and white. If you inspect a pair of Mono Ice sneakers close up, you’ll also notice that they have a tonal lateral stripe which is subtle enough that you’ll only notice it, if you’re looking for it.

Another detail that you may appreciate on the Yeezy 350 Mono Ice sneakers are their internal cage which gives them a fun, futuristic look. They also feature light grey tabs on the back of each heel, which make getting your Yeezys off after a long, busy day a breeze.

While the Mono Ice sneakers are primarily light, icy blue they also feature neutral white soles which give them a fresh look and make them easy to pair with a wide variety of outfits. So if you’re looking for a pair of Yeezy’s that you’ll want to wear on a daily basis and are extremely versatile, it’s well worth picking up a pair of Mono Ice, Yeezy sneakers.

Functionality:

While the Yeezy 350 Mono Ice Sneaker are stylish they are also functional and you can actually run or complete a moderate gym workout in them. Especially as they feature a proper Adidas boost sole, which will provide your feet and ankles with plenty of support.

Adidas Yeezy history:

If you need further convincing to buy a new pair of Yeezys, you may want to learn a few fun facts about the history of Yeezy shoes. The Yeezy was a collaboration between the international sports brand Adidas and Kanye West. The latter of whom is passionate about design and street wear as well as his music career. If you’re curious, the first pair of Yezzys was released in 2009. So even after 12 years Yeezys are just as sought after today as they were when they first debuted.

So what are you waiting for? If you like the idea of picking up light blue Yeezys which are made out of monofilament mesh and are sure to turn heads, it’s well worth picking up the Yeezy 350 Mono Ice sneakers.