5 Online Activities to Try Out This Year

The world wide web is quite astounding. Not only is it a treasure trove of entertainment options and games to occupy the mind, but it’s also a fantastic learning resource to help improve your knowledge and better your brain. The trouble is, with so many possibilities at your fingertips, it can be difficult to know where to begin.

If you’re feeling overwhelmed by the myriad options available online, here are some suggestions for how to spend your time surfing the net enjoyably and productively. You never know – you might just discover your next favorite online activity!

Visit a casino

There was a time not long ago when a date with Lady Luck would involve getting dressed up to the nines and planning a weekend away in Las Vegas, Atlantic City or another gambling hotspot. However, the arrival of the online casino in Canada has changed all that, gifting punters the opportunity to play a variety of games (including poker, blackjack, roulette and slots) from the comfort and convenience of their own home. What’s not to like?

Try an escape room

Have you ever experienced the adrenaline rush of an escape room? Working in teams, you’ll need to use cooperation, problem solving skills and plenty of outside-the-box thinking to answer riddles and free yourself and your party. And now, thanks to the advent of online escape rooms, you don’t even need to be in a physical room to join in the fun! Simply tune in via a video link and play the game through your computer or smart-enabled TV.

Learn a new skill

There are few better uses of your time online than expanding your knowledge and bettering yourself as a person. Whether you finally tackle that new language you’ve been planning to learn for years or pursue another interest as an area of study, there are a plethora of free educational courses available online. While completing such a course can seem like an insurmountable task at the outset, you’ll find it much easier if you break it down into manageable chunks and finish a portion each day or week. Plus, the sense of accomplishment you’ll get upon completion is unbeatable.

Start a blog

Do you see yourself as something of a writer? Or maybe you have a subject that you’re passionate about and would like to share your experiences with the world? Either way, an online blog can be a great way to explore your interests, express yourself and sharpen your writing skills, all at the same time. You never know – the insights and expertise you impart to others could help improve their lives, as well as potentially even providing a source of income for you!

De-stress

While this isn’t a particular activity per se, taking the time to unwind online through your favorite pastime is hugely important for your mental health – and for your workplace performance too, apparently! A recent study found that office workers who spent 20% of their professional hours surfing the web in a casual capacity actually enjoyed greater productivity than those who didn’t! So whether it’s social media, retail therapy or YouTube videos which float your boat, the time you enjoy wasting online is not time wasted.