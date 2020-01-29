Dr. Gregory Kolovich Named as Top Hand Surgeon

Once you have had your hand surgery, your surgeon will give you specific instructions on the care of your hand following surgery. This will include medications, hand exercises, and instructions about any follow-up appointments.

Choosing a Hand Surgeon

Make sure that you will get excellent care by choosing the best hand surgeon who is backed with education and experience, as well as known for their compassion, excellent bedside manner, and reliability. Dr. Gregory Kolovich is an example of a revered hand surgeon. Dr. Kolovich completed Doctor of Medicine, cum laude, from the Ohio State University. For his fellowship at Harvard University, Dr. Kolovich focused on Hand and Microsurgery. He is also the developer of the innovative Micro C handheld fluoroscopy device. He serves as President of the Georgia Society for Surgery of the Hand. Dr. Kolovich is a reputable hand surgeon who is based in Savannah, GA.

So what are the things to keep in mind when recovering from a hand surgery? Here are a few tips:

1. Keep Your Hand Elevated

Raising your hand above your heart minimizes swelling and pain after your surgery. Remember that fact for the first two to five days after the surgery. Remind yourself to do this as it’s a top priority. Arrange your house beforehand so it’s easy for you to sit or stand. You should have places to elevate your hand when needed. You should have extra pillows on your bed to keep your arm up. Any chairs with armrests in rooms is a good idea and always keep a pillow there whenever you need to keep your arm elevated to help speed your healing.

2. Use Plastic Bags or Waterproof Surgical Bandage

Your top priority after surgery is to keep your dressings and bandages dry. Your bandages are there to protect your incisions. They prevent infection. It is important to never get them wet. When you take a shower, put a plastic bag over your hand to protect your dressing. You can even get a shower sleeve. Those can help you out a lot. It really depends on how much you want to invest in keeping your wound from getting wet. There are also waterproof surgical bandages to keep incisions dry.

3. Do Your Exercises

Therapy is a vital part of your recovery. It should not be overlooked and should be one of your top priorities after surgery. You can regain your hand strength through physical therapy. Getting back to normal function without therapy can cause injury to the hand. It is important to continue your physical therapy regimen. Set reminders and alarms on your phone for an easy way to keep track of your physical therapy schedule.

4. Your Body Knows Best

You can expect to be uncomfortable. Your doctor will prescribe you pain medication to make you as comfortable as possible. It is important to remember that everyone experiences pain in their own way. If you are experiencing severe pain that is not helped by the medication or elevation and/or therapy, let your doctor know right away.

5. Make sure to prep ahead of time for your hand surgery

Hand surgery recovery can be frustrating and takes time. Each day, you will get better by making sure you have a plan to help with your recovery. Following your surgeon’s care regimen and keeping on track with your physical therapy to restore your hand’s function back to normal are just a few ways to prepare yourself for the surgery itself and recovery.

These tips will surely help with your speedy recovery!

