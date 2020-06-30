Mark Hochberg MD – Tips on Being in Public Post Quarantine

I as chatting to my physician Mark Hochberg MD the other day about what life will be like post-quarantine and I have to say that I came away from the chat slightly despondent, as I’d hoped for some better news. The doc however was absolutely right in saying that simply because lockdown rules would be eased, doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t be doing everything that we can to take care of ourselves when we are out in public. Mark was kind enough to give me a full guide about how we should all be behaving when we are out and about, in order to continue in the prevention of slowing the spread of the virus.

Distancing

Whilst some doctors and medical experts are unsure about the effects of certain practices, they are in absolutely no doubt whatsoever that we have to maintain the distance between ourselves when we are out and about, at the very least this should be 1 meter. The evidence which supports the need to be socially distant is overwhelming and those countries which implemented this sooner than others are the ones which have the lowest cases right now. There is no doubt that this works, and you must adhere to it when you are out and about.

Hand Washing

Another behavior which everyone should continue and that nobody is any doubt about is hand washing, it absolutely must be something which features prominently in your day. It is one thing to say that you won’t touch stuff but ultimately it is what humans do, whether you notice it or not. The last thing that you need is to pick up harmful germs and bacteria on your hands, only to then touch other things such as doors and objects, spreading those harmful germs. Just take every opportunity to wash your hands.

Face Care

So we know that this virus is spread through the water molecules in the air, and that those enter into our noses, mouths and eyes, which is exactly why it is essential that you do take steps to wear a face mask. An additional and beneficial touch will also be to wear one of those full face visors, they may seem a little over the top, but that is the best way to be if you are going to keep yourself safe and avoid spreading the virus. These full face masks are not only there to help protect your eyes and nose, they will also help you to stop touching your face. I don’t know about you but I had never realized just how many times in a day I touch my face, and Dr Mark was telling me exactly the same about other people. This face mask may look a bit much, but the difference it makes is huge.

Keep yourself safe outside, respect social distancing, keep those hands as clean as possible and make sure that your face is fully covered and protected.