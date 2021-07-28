How to Feel Fabulous On a First Date

Asking someone out is nerve-wracking, but then you actually have to go on a date with them. Even people with extensive personal experience with dating still feel nervous from time to time. However, it’s time to put your best foot forward. Push back the nausea and take steps to prepare. You can feel fabulous on this date, even if you haven’t been out in a long time.

Update your wardrobe.

If you feel stuck wearing the same outfits every time you leave the house, then it’s time for a change. The clothes you choose are often the first thing your date notices about you. You want to make sure your outfit is fashionable, but also reflects who you are.

You don’t have to look like a model at New York Fashion Week, but make sure the items you pick out are well-fitting. If you are nervous, look for a fabric that wicks away moisture, that way you don’t look sweaty on the date. Clean and well-dressed is a style that’s always in vogue, regardless of the changes in today’s fashion trends.

Finally, find the right accessories for your date. More men are wearing jewelry these days, especially watches. You can complete an outfit with a carefully selected item that reflects your personality.

Make sure you’re ready for anything.

Some people like to make up rules for first dates, but these rules are meant to be broken. Your date might decide that they want to get intimate if the night goes well, which means you want to be prepared.

Make sure you have the necessary contraception and STI protection with you on your date. (If you have kept a condom in your wallet for more than a few weeks, it has likely expired in the heat.)

You can also look into medicine that increases your blood flow when the time is right. In the United States, you can order chewable tablets that can help with your erection and are just as effective as an ED pill. Read this Blue Chew review to learn how you can secure this medication ahead of your date even if you don’t have health insurance.

Even if you don’t get intimate right off the bat, you can boost your confidence by knowing you are ready for any sexual activity.

Carefully plan your date out.

If you want to make your date feel special, plan an exciting outing for the two of you. This shows that you put careful thought into this special occasion and are a caring person to be around.

First, try to figure out any specific needs or limits of your date. For example, you might not take a vegetarian out to dinner at a steakhouse. Next, get to know their interests. Check local blogs to see if there are events like concerts or runway shows in your area to attend. These activities are fun and will give you something to talk about.

Planning the date can also make you feel comfortable because you know what you expect. You can’t control everything, but you can have a plan in place.

Leave your insecurities at home.

If there’s one thing you can leave at home when you date someone for the first time, it’s your nerves. A lot of people feel scared going on a first date, and this is completely natural. Everyone wants to be liked and hopes the date will go well. Keep in mind that your date is likely nervous, too, and is facing the same struggle to choose the right footwear.

Trust in who you are and know that your date is lucky to spend time with you. If you love yourself, then others will love you, too.

You don’t need money or the looks of a cover model to win over your date. If you carefully plan your activities and care about how you dress, then you can win almost everyone over. Lead with your smile and show your date that you’re the whole package.