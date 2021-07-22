5 Tips for Moving Without Breaking a Sweat

Moving can be an incredibly stressful time. According to a 2020 survey, roughly 64 percent of people think that moving is the most stressful life event—even more stressful than divorce! Luckily, there are some things that you can do to make the transition a little bit easier. Check out the five best ways to make moving less of a hassle.

1. Use CBD to help with energy levels and stress.

Moving is exciting, but it can also make you feel burned out. Instead of reaching for yet another cup of coffee or an unhealthy energy drink, try some CBD for energy. For example, Go-Focused Energy is a brand of CBD made with natural terpenes, hemp extract like cannabidiol to promote relaxation, and other natural ingredients such as rosemary, cardamom, ginger, and orange essential oils. These ingredients work together to assist with a burst of energy so you’ll be better able to maintain your energy level throughout the day.

CBD is an option in order to avoid the jitters that THC products provide but still get an energy boost. The benefits of CBD can also include less occasional anxiousness. According to the Anxiety and Depression Association of American, CBD is not a proven treatment for anxiety. However, they specifically mention that this doesn’t mean that it can’t be helpful for easing mild anxiousness.

There are also CBD oils to promote a good night’s sleep and to assist in balancing the digestive system. Or, you can find CBD products such as muscles rubs and salves to help repair your skin. All these products are made with industrial hemp and contain the legal 0.3 percent or less THC—so no psychoactive effects.

Be sure to consult with your doctor before incorporating CBD into your regimen.

2. Consider hiring a moving company.

Whether it’s long-distance or a local move in Phoenix, AZ., you’ll find a great team of professionals at the Muscular Moving Men moving company. At this great company, you’ll find full packing services including a team of movers to do the heavy lifting, dependent employees to help you with everything involving packing, including materials such as boxes, tape, padding to take good care of your belongings, transportation for your belongings, and climate-controlled storage facilities.

Founded by Justin Hodge and Josh Jurhill in 2008, Muscular Moving Men has become the #1 moving local moving company in the area. Trust your belongings to this outstanding company to relieve nearly all the stress of your next move. Get a consultation to see how this move team can meet your specific needs.

3. Prepare for the move by donating unused items.

When starting to pack, a great place to start is with any items that can be donated to charity. According to Non-Profit Source, only a little over half of Americans (52 percent) donate items such as food, clothing, and other personal items to charity. This means that an obscene amount of perfectly good, but unused goods are ending up in landfills contributing to the climate crisis.

Start in the garage and be honest with yourself about how often you really use any of the items stored in there. Have everyone go through their closets and try on all their clothes and shoes, putting anything that doesn’t fit or that they won’t wear anymore into boxes to donate. Consider ditching toys your family is bored with, unused kitchen items, or books no one reads into a box for donation. Also, if you’re moving long-distance, consider donating food items to a local homeless shelter instead of packing them.

4. If you can, pack slowly.

Unless you’re relocating on a set schedule with only a short amount of time to get out of your old place, take your time packing. It can be exhausting — both emotionally and physically to figuratively pack up the last several years of your life into boxes.

Start with the stuff you don’t use every day. For example items in the garage such as bikes and holiday decorations or stuff in your kids’ rooms like old toys and out-of-season clothing. Additionally, clean and roll up all the rugs and pack up wall decor items and other knick-knacks like that.

5. Optimize Packing

Another way to have a great experience while packing is to pack smart. Don’t just start throwing things into boxes. Plan before you start and make sure everyone helping understands the system.

Tips for optimizing packing include:

· Maximize space by using your luggage to pack clothes, towels, and blankets.

· Mark each box with the room it belongs to and a description of what’s in each box such as “Office-books.”

· Get high-quality tape and make sure all boxes are securely closed.

· Don’t leave empty spaces in the boxes.