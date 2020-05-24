Fathers Day Gift Guide- What To Get Every Type of Dad

Father’s Day is just around the corner, so what do you buy your Dad? It’s difficult to think of what to buy for men in your life. When it comes to buying for women, it’s pretty easy – chocolates, flowers and jewelry often do the trick, but for men it’s a little bit harder to decide what to get. Searching for the ideal present is pretty tiring, but don’t worry -with our Father’s Day gift guide you’ll get all the inspiration you need to find something your Dad is going to love. No matter what type of Dad you have, read on and find out our expert buying tips to help you find the ideal gift for the man in your life.

Sports Fan Dads

If you have a Dad that loves playing sports or watching them on the TV, there are some great ideas for gifts. Why not get a replica jersey for his favorite team, a book about one of his sporting icons or some new sporting accessories that he can use the next time he plays his favorite game?

Handyman Dads

Is your dad always running around the house tackling DIY chores? Father’s Day is the perfect time to buy him something he is bound to get some use out of. How about a multi-tool, a power tool or a new toolbox?

Outdoor Loving Dads

Does your dad love nothing more than hiking, hunting or camping? Then he needs a gift perfectly suited to a man who loves the outdoor life. There are lots of great ideas that he’s sure to appreciate. How about a pair of new hiking boots? Some camping equipment? Or how about a survival manual book?

Foodie Dads

Is your Dad a whizz in the kitchen? Does he enjoy nothing more than whipping up delicious entrees and desserts? There are so many different gifts you can find for this kind of Father. How about a new set of stylish knives or kitchen utensils? A cookery book from his favorite celebrity chef? Or even a smoker or kitchen appliance that he’ll love to use?

Tech Savvy Dads

Does your dad love gadgets and gizmos? Tech gifts are all the rage these days and there are lots of options that your technology loving Dad is sure to appreciate. How about a VR headset or a Smart watch?

Fashionable Dads

Is your Dad always wearing the latest trends or looking out for cutting edge fashions online and instore? No worries, there are tons of gifts that are perfect for fashion conscious Dads. A man bag, a set of silk ties or a gift card for his favorite department store are all excellent suggestions. Fashionable dads know the importance of accessories that make a statement. An expressive, customized sock gift box from No Cold Feet, for example, will be a huge hit.

Joke Loving Dads

Does your Dad love all things silly? If you’re sick of all his old Dad jokes, it’s time to buy him a new joke book this Father’s Day, or perhaps something from your local joke shop. Even a whoopie cushion or fart machine would be ideal for this type of dad!

Music Loving Dads

Does your dad love nothing more than singing, playing or dancing? Why not buy him an album from his favorite artist, a Bluetooth speaker or even a musical instrument that he can learn to play?

Hobbyist Dads

Is your Dad a keen hobbyist? Does he have a passion for making things with his hands? If you have a Father who loves woodwork, metalwork or modelling, buying them some tools or accessories to help them enjoy their hobby is a great idea at this time of year. You can view more on woodworknation.com about how to choose the right tools and accessories that will impress your hobbyist dad this year.

Whatever type of gift you choose for your Dad this Father’s Day, as long as you pick something that is suited to his tastes and personality you won’t go far wrong. Anyway, we all know that it isn’t how much you spend, it’s the thought behind it that counts, so take the time to choose a gift from the heart and you’ll be safe in the knowledge that your Dad will be very happy with whatever he receives this year when this special day comes around.