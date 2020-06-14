Historical Slot Machine Cheats & Scams

Perhaps disappointingly for some, today’s computer software generated UK online slots make it rather tricky to cheat your way to the jackpot. That hasn’t always been the case though when it comes to cheating on UK slots games; even if you’re totally against cheating, it has always occurred and was rife back in the day of the old traditional fruit machines.

If you’re interested in the ways the audacious scammers made their money, stick with us as we highlight some of the most famous cheat methods in slot machine history. It’s not right, it’s not moral… but you’ve got to appreciate the sheer bravery of these daring fraudsters.

No Risk, No Reward

Since the very first one-armed bandit – Liberty Bell – was invented, players have been keen to find ways to assist them in cheating the system and grabbing bigger payouts. In those days, fruit machines were simple, mechanical machines, lacking that computer technology which today helps to make slots highly secure. These simplistic slots were relatively easy to trick, and ultimately cheat your way to the jackpot. Often requiring just basic tools and an intelligent mind, plenty of punters began to take advantage of increasingly common slot machine cheats.

Monkey’s Paw

A common invention used in game cheating was a cleverly-crafted tool made from a wire coat-hanger. Some were crafted particularly well for the sole purpose of slot machine cheating, such as the Monkey’s Paw.

A famous tool, the Monkey’s Paw was crafted using steel and a hook at one end. The player simply stuck the hook (paw) part of the tool into the payout shaft on the slot machine, and the paw kept the door open, resulting in more cash being spilled out of the machine than the player had actually won.

Some used a very similar method with their own DIY version of the Monkey’s Paw, made from coat-hangers.

Light Wand

The cunning inventor of the Monkey’s Paw also came up with a device known as the Light Wand. The wand assisted the player in tricking the slot machine sensors with bright lights, which in turn could trigger a win with the player putting in very little effort and very little money.

Coin & String

This famous trick is as old as time. If you didn’t have enough money to have a gamble on slot machines, or you simply didn’t want to spend any of your own cash, a popular alternative was to tie a coin to a string. They would play as normal, putting the coin into the slot machine and triggering the reels to spin. Only, the coin isn’t actually deposited, as it is tied to a string, enabling the player to pull it back out at the last minute. The fruit machine, thinking it had received its coin, continued to spin its reels and the player could potentially win the jackpot without spending a penny!

The Magnet Trick

Finally, the magnet trick. You might remember the days when children could distort the TV monitor using a magnet; well, the same could be done with traditional slot machines. Players would use the magnetic power to their benefit, aligning the symbols on the slots’ reels to a lucrative winning combination that pays well.

Super sneaky or cunningly clever, whatever your thoughts, these slot machine tricks made many punters very happy indeed.