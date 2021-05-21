Astrology Birth Chart Analysis: What Does A Birth Chart Tell You?

Your birth chart is a unique cosmic blueprint that offers insight into your personality and life path. These charts account for houses, signs and planets. Many of the best love psychics can use birth charts to identify individual inclinations and assess mutual compatibility. Find out more about what you can learn by analyzing birth charts.

Houses and Signs Reveal Your Personality

The positions of celestial bodies in the houses and signs of your birth chart determines the astrological circumstances of your birth. A standard western free birth chart consists of an inner circle of 12 houses surrounded by an outer ring of 12 zodiac signs.

The twelve houses of a birth chart connect the locations of heavenly bodies to areas of the subject’s life. Each corresponds to planetary influences on your personality, values, communication, relationships, health, travel, learning, career, status, hopes and dreams, as well as the latent aspects of your character.

Aspects and Modes Offer More Insight

Birth charts account for the ecliptic or path that planets take through the sky. The solar system is divided into personal and outer planets. The personal planets on a birth chart are the Sun, Moon, Mercury, Venus and Mars, while the outer planets are Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune and Pluto. Planets appear in positions relative to the inner and outer circles of houses and signs on a birth chart.

The eastern horizon represented by the left side of the chart corresponds to ascension. The western horizon is reflected on the right side, and corresponds to descendant celestial bodies. The position of planets is analyzed in terms of the aspects or angles formed between planets. Modes are used to classify signs into cardinal, fixed or mutable categories.

Birth Charts Reveal Your Origins and Life Path

In the most basic sense, a natal chart is a snapshot of the sky at the time that an individual was born. These charts can be used to identify astrological influences that shape fundamental character as well as the capacity for personal development over a lifetime. Having these charts interpreted by a skilled astrologer or psychic who has a background in astrology can shed light on both your inherent nature and your potential.

Look for a psychic who can interpret birth charts. Whether you consult with a career, love or pet psychic, providing your birth chart or the chart of a person with whom you are in a relationship allows for more insightful and specific guidance. Your birth chart can identify your strengths as well as weaknesses you can work to remedy based on factors that are also evident in the chart.

When you look at a birth chart for the first time, this diagram appears very complex. Natal charts account for many dimensions of your personality and directions in your life path. Careful analysis and study can make it possible to learn a lot more from your chart and the charts of other people in your life. Beginners can benefit most from birth chart interpretation by an expert astrologer or a psychic who is trained in astrology.