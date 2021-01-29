Rick Andreoli Montreal – The Benefits of Going Plant Based Twice A Week

Whilst there is a big push at the moment for more people to go vegan, what we are seeing is more and more people looking to simply take 2 days per week when they will eat only plant based food. TV chefs like the brilliant Rick Andreoli Montreal have been sharing some great dishes to help people who are doing this, and having tried some I can definitely recommend them. This is something that is just a beneficial move from all points of view and here are just some of the benefits of looking to go plant based twice per week.

Health Benefits

It has been discovered that those who take the decision to go plant based twice a week actually lean towards a healthier diet on those days. Because of the variety of veggies, cereals and fruits which are consumed on those days, people do find that they are seriously increasing their nutritional intake. This of course is always a going to be a great benefit. There is also the increased benefit which comes with the reduction in red meat, which has been proven to be bad for us in excess.

Environmental Benefits

Something which many fail to realise is the great damage which is done to our planet by the meat industry. This is down to the land which has to be cleared for crops that feed animals, the water consumption by the industry and the miles which the food travels to arrive on our plates. This of course is something that is greatly reduced when are people look to reduce their overall meat intake, and it is having a greatly positive impact for so many.

Low Cost

any think that meat replacement foods cost an arm and a leg but the reality is that it is going to cost you much less on these two days, if you prepare your food in the right way. Some vegetables and some lentils or cereals will not cost you a lot of money at all, and this means that you can actually count on a cost saving for making this decision to go plant based twice a week.

Sharing The Love

Without doubt one of the biggest benefits that we are seeing from those who are going plant based on two occasions or more a week, is that they are then inspiring others to do the same. In reality this is a movement which would have been laughed at as little as 10 years ago, yet which is now very much something that more people would like to do. This is a huge benefit which is in turn encouraging more and more people to look into this lifestyle choice.

There really is a wealth of benefits to this kind of lifestyle and it is worth trying for a couple of weeks and seeing if you are able to do it. Why not give it a try and let us know how you got on?