Whether you’re looking to train a puppy or a mature, adult dog, if you’re the proud owner of an adorable Boston Terrier, simply continue reading to discover a handy guide to training Boston Terriers. Fynn and Friends feature breed-specific tips and training techniques which you’ll find invaluable during your training sessions.

How to Train Your Boston Terrier:

Use a reward based system to train your dog:

Instead of resorting to telling off your dog in frustration when they fail to respond correctly to a new command, it’s a far wiser idea to use a reward based system to train your dog. As an example, when you’re teaching your dog a brand new command, each time that they respond to your command correctly, give them a small treat. So that they associate your new command with a positive emotion. Alternatively, you may want to shower your pet with affection and pats when they correctly respond to a new command.

House train your Boston Terrier before you start teaching it complicated tricks:

Before you start to teach your dog complicated tricks, your first priority should be to house train your dog. As the sooner that you successfully house train your Boston Terrier, the less time that you’ll have to spend cleaning up after your Boston Terrier’s accidents.

Teach your dog not to dig up holes in your back yard:

As Boston Terriers have a tendency to dig holes in backyards, if your home boasts a backyard it’s important to train your dog not to destroy your yard with unnecessary holes. To train your dog not to dig holes in your yard, it’s a wise idea to address the root cause of your Boston Terrier’s digging problem, loneliness.

Most Boston Terriers will only start digging holes if they are left alone for prolonged periods of time. As well as keeping your Boston Terrier indoors when you leave your home, you can also teach your dog not to dig holes by ignoring it when it digs a hole and praising it when it spends time in your yard without digging up holes.

Remain patient:

As Boston Terriers are an intelligent dog breed, they respond well to calm, clear training methods. If you start yelling at your dog or become frustrated with your dog, you’ll find it difficult to teach your dog new behaviors and tricks, so it’s important to use a calm, friendly voice when you train your dog. If you notice that you’re becoming frustrated or short tempered with your dog, take a break and resume your training at another point during the day.

Use repetition:

Repetition is a useful tool that you can use to ensure that your dog remembers the commands which you teach it during your training sessions. Once you’ve taught your dog a new trick such as how to heel or stay, use your new command throughout each day for a few weeks. To ensure that your dog will remember your new command.

So regardless of whether you own a puppy or a mature adult Boston Terrier, it’s well worth testing out all of the valuable breed specific training tips which have been listed above.