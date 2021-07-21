Organic Baby Basics That Are Worth Spending More On

If you’re on the fence about buying organic products for your baby, you’ve probably wondered why you should choose organic products when they’re more expensive than standard versions. While organic items tend to cost more, this increased price means less exposure to chemicals, fewer environmental effects, and better nutrition. The next time you need one of these baby basics, invest in an organic version to promote your little one’s health.

Vitamins

Most physicians recommend that you give your baby vitamins D, A, and C every day between the ages of six months and five years. Purchasing Wellements best organic vitamin D drops for infants gives you peace of mind that you’re not adding unnecessary chemicals or sugars to your baby’s diet. Instead, you’re simply giving your child the vitamins he or she needs for strong bones and muscles.

Supplements

Every baby doesn’t need probiotic supplements, but if yours does, spending extra on organic drops is completely worth it. Probiotics help your baby digest his or her food and prevent gassiness, but nonorganic versions often include sugar, gluten, or genetically modified organisms. When you choose organic supplements, you know exactly what you’re giving your baby and you don’t need to worry about unpleasant side effects. If you’re still not sure, just look up Wellements organic probiotic drops reviews to hear from parents like yourself.

Medicine

When your baby develops a cold or cough, it can be hard to find regular cough syrup that is safe for infants. Organic cough syrup for babies is easy to find and uses natural ingredients such as agave and wild cherry bark to soothe your baby’s symptoms. That way, your baby gets relief from coughing and wheezing, and you don’t have to expose him or her to dextromethorphan or guaifenesin.

Clothes

Most parents don’t think about clothes when they consider whether to purchase organic baby basics. Baby clothes that aren’t labeled organic often contain harmful chemicals, though:

Perfluorochemicals

Nonylphenol ethoxylates

Formaldehyde

Benzidine

Phthalates

While some babies don’t experience adverse reactions to these chemicals, if yours has sensitive skin, he or she could have an allergic reaction. To keep these harsh substances from seeping into your baby’s skin, choose baby clothes made of organic cotton and dyes.

Diapers

Disposable diapers are the mainstream way to take care of your baby’s waste, but they usually have volatile organic compounds such as xylene and toluene. They also contain fragrances and lotions that can irritate your baby’s delicate private parts. Promote your child’s urinary health and keep his or her fragile skin smooth with reusable diapers made of organic cotton.

Dishes

Babies generally start eating solid foods around six months. Purchasing organic foods is important for this period, but so is getting organic baby dishes. Frequently, disposable plates contain per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances, and reusable plates made of polycarbonate plastic often feature bisphenol A. Keep your baby safe from PPFS and BPA by purchasing organic plates, spoons, and cups.

Invest in these organic baby basics that are more than worth their upcharges.